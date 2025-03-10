Former Gators DL on the Move
Former Florida Gators defensive tackle TJ Slaton is on the move.
The 6-foot-4, 330-pound run-stopper has signed a two-year, $15.1 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, securing a well-earned payday after spending four seasons with the Green Bay Packers.
Slaton, a 2021 fifth-round pick, just wrapped up his rookie contract in Green Bay. Over the last two seasons, he started every game at nose tackle and established himself as one of the top run defenders in the NFL. According to ESPN, he led the league in run stop win rate in 2024, finishing the season with a 46% success rate.
Despite playing only 40% of the Packers' defensive snaps last season, he still made 30 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss
A reunion with a familiar face awaits Slaton in Cincinnati. New Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was Slaton’s position coach in Green Bay. With longtime Bengals defensive linemen Sam Hubbard retiring last week, they should benefit from Slaton’s run stopping ability.
At the University of Florida, Slaton played in 45 games through four seasons, finishing with 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks. As a senior, he started all 12 games at defensive tackle, recording 37 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and five quarterback hurries.
His best game as a Gator came during his senior year against Kentucky, when he finished with a career high seven tackles.
In Cincinatti, Slaton will reunite with former UF teammate Evan McPherson, who is the Bengals' starting kicker. The franchise also had former Gators Marco Wilson, another teammate of Slaton's, and Trent Brown on the roster in 2024, but both are unrestricted free agents this offseason.
Before heading to Gainesville, Slaton went to American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, where he played alongside future college teammates Wilson and James Houston IV.