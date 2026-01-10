Packers vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets for Wild Card Weekend (Counting on Caleb)
The Chicago Bears host the Green Bay Packers in an NFC North rubber match in NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday evening.
Each team won at home this season, but Jordan Love was injured in the game in Chicago.
Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Packers vs. Bears in the NFL Wild Card Round on Saturday, January 10.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Packers vs. Bears
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Caleb Williams OVER 18.5 Passing Completions (-112)
- Caleb Williams OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (+108)
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-125)
Caleb Williams OVER 18.5 Passing Completions (-112)
Some people are still undecided on Caleb Williams’ true ceiling as a quarterback, but he’s been silencing the doubters throughout the season en route to an NFC North championship.
The sophomore quarterback had at least 19 completions in 12 of 17 games this season, including both games against Green Bay. It did take overtime for the last meeting, as he finished both games with exactly 19 completions, but he had 20 and 25 in the final two games of the year.
The Packers allowed fewer than 19 completions in just four games this season, and the Bears know how to attack the Green Bay defense. I expect Williams to air it out against the Packers at home.
Caleb Williams OVER 1.5 Passing TDs (+108)
I’m surprised that this line is at plus-odds, at least for now.
Williams started off the season a bit slow with just nine passing touchdowns in his first seven games, four of which came against a bad Dallas defense. However, he finished the year with 18 touchdowns in his final 10 games, including multiple scores in five straight and six of his last seven contests.
Of course, that includes both games against Green Bay.
This is a chance for Williams to prove himself as a big-game quarterback, and I don’t think he’ll let that opportunity pass him by.
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-125)
Josh Jacobs has been hampered by a knee injury in the final two-thirds of the season, but he says this is the best he’s felt heading into the playoffs.
Despite suffering that knee injury in Week 11, he ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against the Bears in Week 14. He then had a rushing and receiving touchdown the following week.
The Packers limited Jacobs’ usage in the final weeks of the season to get him ready for the playoffs. He should have higher odds than -125 to score.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.