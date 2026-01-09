Breer: Dolphins Hiring Former Packers Executive as New General Manager
The Dolphins are finalizing a deal to hire Jon-Eric Sullivan as their next general manager, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. He will replace interim GM Champ Kelly—who took over Miami's front office after Chris Grier was fired earlier this season.
Sullivan has spent his entire career with the Packers, starting in 2003 as a training camp intern and working his way up throughout the organization. He’s served as Green Bay’s vice president of player personnel since 2022.
The Dolphins finished the 2025 season just 7–10 and missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year, setting the franchise up for quite the overhaul heading into 2026.
Not only did Miami fire Mike McDaniel on Thursday after four seasons—which thrusts the new GM into their search for a new head coach—but they also appear ready to move on from Tua Tagovailoa, whose contract ranks among the NFL’s worst at the quarterback position.
Needless to say, Sullivan has his work cut out for him heading into 2026.