Packers vs. Bears Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Wild Card Weekend (Ride the Running Backs)
The Green Bay Packers hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears in NFL Wild Card Weekend on Saturday night.
There have already been two good battles between these NFC North rivals, and the rubber match decides who moves on and who goes home.
Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Wild Card Round matchup on Saturday, January 10.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Packers vs. Bears
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-125)
- D’Andre Swift Anytime TD (+145)
- Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+225)
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (-125)
I broke down this pick in the Packers vs. Bears best NFL props article for Saturday night’s matchup:
Josh Jacobs has been hampered by a knee injury in the final two-thirds of the season, but he says this is the best he’s felt heading into the playoffs.
Despite suffering that knee injury in Week 11, he ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries against the Bears in Week 14. He then had a rushing and receiving touchdown the following week.
The Packers’ limited Jacobs’ usage in the final weeks of the season to get him ready for the playoffs. He should be higher odds than -125 to score.
D’Andre Swift Anytime TD (+145)
The Bears have a good pair of running backs in D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai, but the veteran has been receiving more of the red-zone touches, and you can only expect that to continue in the playoffs.
Swift led the Bears with 10 touchdowns this season, three more than D.J. Moore’s seven, and double the rookie running back’s 10. He had 48 red-zone touches plus targets this season.
While he didn’t score in either game against the Packers, Swift did find paydirt in eight of 16 games this season. I’ll happily take +145 for him to score here.
Rome Odunze Anytime TD (+225)
Rome Odunze is officially set to return from injury for this Wild Card Round matchup against the Packers. A stress fracture in his foot kept Odunze out of the final five games of the season, including both games against Green Bay.
Despite playing in just 12 games, Odunze still led the Packers with 90 targets on the season. That included 11 red-zone targets, just behind Olamider Zaccheaus and D.J. Moore.
The injury explains why these odds are so high, but Odunze is always a threat to score from anywhere on the field, and this is too good a price to pass up on Saturday night.
