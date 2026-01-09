Legacy DB, Former Five-Star to Return to Florida Gators in 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators defensive back Ben Hanks III is continuing with the program for his redshirt freshman season, On3's Zach Abolverdi reported on Friday. He becomes the seventh defensive back announced to return for 2026.

Hanks III made appearances in three games this year, playing against Mississippi State, Tennessee and Florida State, earning him a redshirt.

BREAKING: CB Ben Hanks III has re-signed with Florida for the 2026 season, sources tell @GatorsOnline.



In his first career outing, he accumulated five tackles in 59 snaps on defense and four more on special teams. Versus Tennessee, he logged one tackle in 24 total snaps on defense and special teams.

He saved his best game for last, though. The rising sophomore earned his first career start against the Seminoles, making two tackles, two pass breakups and recording his first interception as a Gator. Hanks III also earned a team-best 72.3 PFF defensive grade.

Before joining the Gators, he ranked as a five-star recruit by On3. He finished the 2025 cycle as the No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 player in Florida.

Hanks III is now officially the ninth player from the Gators' 2025 signing class confirmed to return for their sophomore seasons. The others are Tramell Jones Jr., Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson, Lagonza Hayward, Drake Stubbs, J’Vari Flowers, Joseph Mbatchou and Jeremiah McCloud.

While he played sparingly, Hanks III's return gives the Gators some continuity heading into 2026 after seeing six defensive backs transfer from the program. The six defensive backs that entered the transfer portal are Jordan Castell, Jamroc Grimsley, Sharif Denson, Aaron Gates, Josiah Davis and Teddy Foster. All except Davis have since found their new homes.

Two more notable defenders have announced their intentions to enter the portal, as well, with those two being starting defensive lineman Michai Boireau and linebacker Grayson Howard.

The Gators' efforts to retain players have gone better than expected this offseason.

Linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, defensive backs Dijon Johnson, Bryce Thornton, Alfonzo Allen Jr., Hayward, and Flowers, Mbatchou, McCloud, Brown III, Wilson, tight end Amir Jackson, edge rushers Kamran James and LJ McCray, linebacker Jaden Robinson, offensive linemen Roderick Kearney, Bryce Lovett, Caden Jones, Knijeah Harris, and Jones Jr. all have re-signed with the Gators.

Most notably, though, are star running back Jadan Baugh and freshman edge Jayden Woods. Both announced this week that they are returning to the Gators for the 2026 season.

Sumrall has also put together a strong transfer class. It currently holds 18 commitments, with pledges from Georgia Tech’s Aaron Philo and Bailey Stockton, Baylor’s DJ Coleman and DK Kalu, James Madison’s Lacota Dippre, Cincinnati’s Evan Pryor, Penn State’s TJ Shanahan Jr. and Eagan Boyer, Tulane’s Alec Clark and Patrick Durkin, Jacksonville State’s Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest Micah Mays Jr., Kentucky’s Cam Dooley, Mississippi Gulf Coast cornerback Elijah Owens, Louisiana long snapper Carter Milliron, Stanford's Emeka Ugorji and Georgia Tech's Harrison Moore.

Florida Gators on SI is following all of the Gators portal activity here. The NCAA Transfer Portal closes on Jan. 16.

