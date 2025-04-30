Former Gators DL Receives Minicamp Invite from Bucs
While he did not get drafted or sign an undrafted free agent deal with any of the NFL teams, former Florida Gators defensive lineman Joey Slackman will still get an opportunity to join a franchise after receiving a minicamp invite from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Slackman is the first former Gator to receive a non-signee minicamp invite after five players signed UDFA deals with teams, which includes Slackman's position-mate Desmond Watson, who Slackman will now join in Tampa Bay.
The former Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year did not see the on-field success many anticipated with only five total tackles as he battled injuries throughout the season, but his recent return to full speed and his pro day performance led many to believe he could be one to watch out for during draft and training camp season.
Slackman was seen cross-training as an offensive lineman during the team's pro day in March, something he had been working on since December.
"I got some feedback from the league when it was in December between Florida State and the bowl game about the possibility of me playing o-line," he said. "I talked with my agent, and I was just saying, 'Sure, I'll do whatever a team wants me to be.' You know, I'm not ruling out playing d-line either, but whatever position a team wanted me to be, that's what my role is."
It's unclear if the Buccaneers invited Slackman as a defensive lineman, offensive lineman or potentially both, although both Slackman and head coach Billy Napier believe his future in football is on the offensive side of the ball.
"Joey maybe has more earning potential in the future as a center-guard at the next level, the intelligence, the football IQ," Napier said after pro day. "This will be a long-term commitment from a big picture standpoint, but definitely a guy who, what a competitor, what an incredible leader, just a blue-collar tough guy. So I'm excited for Joey. If he was available now as a young player, we'd take him as a center-guard."
Tampa Bay's rookie minicamp will be held May 10-12 before a mandatory minicamp from June 11-13.