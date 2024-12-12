Napier Credits Veterans Buy-In Ahead of Bowl Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- In an era of opt-outs, transfers and early declarations for the NFL Draft, the Florida Gators are no stranger to seeing its roster completely turnover. This season, however, the buy-in from its core group of players make the Gators an outlier as it heads into prep for its bowl matchup against Tulane.
Florida has, so far, only lost one main contributor from this year's defense to the portal in edge rusher Jack Pyburn. A core group of seniors have opted to play in the bowl game, and popular draft-eligible juniors have either already announced their intentions to stay for another year or have made it clear they will play in the bowl game.
"I think this team, there's a huge level of loyalty," head coach Billy Napier said during his Thursday media availability. "I mean, I think they have a tremendous amount of respect. They've got an obligation to each other. Yeah, I just think in general here, we would not be where we're at today without a group that has that type of camaraderie, chemistry, morale, whatever you want to call it."
Specifically, defensive back Trikweze Bridges, defensive lineman Cam Jackson and receiver Elijhah Badger, all of whom are in their final year of eligibility, revealed plans to suit up one last time with the Gators.
Additionally, draft-eligible junior defensive lineman Caleb Banks, who has garnered considerable NFL attention in recent weeks, announced he would be returning for his senior season. Florida also released its bowl week media schedule, which included other draft-eligible starters such as tackle Austin Barber, center Jake Slaughter, linebacker Shemar James and edge rusher Tyreak Sapp.
That list also included senior receiver Chimere Dike.
It should be noted that those four have not revealed their plans for after the bowl game, but Napier did give credit to his veteran players as a group for electing to play in the final game of the year despite opportunities to turn the page in their careers.
"I don't see any other path here," Napier said. "Look, this group I think it's become part of their identity, we talk a lot in terms of, doesn't matter who the opponent is, where we're playing, what time we're playing, who's available. It's kind of become part of our DNA. When they put the ball down and kick the thing off, we'll be ready to go. In general here, we don't anticipate a lot of players not playing in the game, so we'll be ready to go."
It doesn't mean Florida hasn't had roster attrition, though. At the time of publish, the Gators had seen 17 total players depart for the transfer portal with 11 being scholarship players. Only one in Pyburn was a consistent contributor on this season's team.
The lone surprise portal entry this offseason, he departed from the program with reports indicating that Florida was not willing to meet NIL demands, which reportedly included $45,000 a month and on-field guarantees such as the starting defensive end position and being the full-time third-down rusher.
Napier wouldn't go into the specifics of Pyburn's departure but praised the outgoing junior for his impact on the team.
"Look, man, I love Jack Pyburn. I love him like a son," he said. "He's made a tremendous impact on our team, not only with his production on the field, but his attitude, his energy. I think obviously, these things are to be determined, but I have nothing but respect for for Jack as a teammate, as a competitor. And these things are unfortunate. But I do think time will tell. But in general, I'm not prepared to comment publicly on that."
As a whole, though, Napier doesn't believe NIL factors into most of his players' decisions on whether or not to play in the bowl game.
"I think maybe at other places it is from what I hear, but I think ultimately for us, yeah, but they're just making these are just business decisions," he said. "Do I expose myself to injury relative to prep for combine, Pro Day? Look, it's been around as long as time, as long as we've been playing these games, right? So, look, there'll be some things to work through, like there always is.
"I think big picture for me, I'm just thankful for the group of players that we have. They've embraced the work. We've had some great practices so far. And look, this is a developmental game. I mean, this is a game where you need to practice and play to get better at it. And, I think our guys are aware of that."
Florida's matchup against Tulane in the 2024 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl kicks off inside Tampa's Raymond James Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.