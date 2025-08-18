Former Gators QB Waived by Falcons
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga.-- A former Florida Gators quarterback will be looking for a new home in the NFL.
Emory Jones, who played four seasons with the Gators and started one, was waived by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday following a head injury in Friday's preseason game against the Titans. In a subsequent move, the Falcons have already signed his roster replacement in former Broncos quarterback Ben DeNucci.
After spending the 2024 season on Atlanta's practice squad, Jones entered 2025 in a competition with Easton Stick to be the Falcons' third quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins. He appeared in both of the team's preseason games, going 4-for-5 with 49 passing yards in the preseason opener against the Lions before going 2-for-5 with 16 yards on Friday.
Jones will now look for his third NFL team in two seasons after signing with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2024 season before being released in August of that year. He signed with Atlanta the following December after a stint with the DC Defenders of the UFL.
Prior to his professional career, Jones spent six years in college with three different teams. Signing with Florida as part of the 2018 class, the former four-star played sparingly his first three seasons as a backup and situational quarterback before entering 2021 as the starter.
However, turnovers plagued his lone season as the Gators' starter with 13 interceptions despite 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns passing as well as 759 yards and four touchdowns rushing. He was benched on multiple occasions for now-Colts' starter Anthony Richardson and eventually transferred from the program.
Jones remains tied for second-most touchdown passes in a single game in program history with six passing scores against Samford in 2022. His 550 total yards are a single-game record for Florida, while his 464 passing yards and seven total touchdowns are tied for fourth and first for a single game in school history.
He first signed with the program in Dan Mullen's first recruiting class as a four-star ahead of the 2018 season, flipping from Ohio State.
Jones would spend the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Arizona State and Cincinatti, starting 19 games across his one-season stints with each program. He had a breakout campaign to end his career with the Bearcats, throwing for 18 touchdowns and rushing for four more with 10 interceptions.