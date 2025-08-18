Atlanta Falcons Release Former Jacksonville Jaguars WR, Backup QB
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga – According to Atlanta Falcons senior reporter Tori McElhaney, the team has opted to release veteran wide receiver DJ Chark and waived quarterback Emory Jones after he picked up a concussion against the Tennessee Titans on Friday.
The moves were made to create a roster spot for quarterback Ben DiNucci and former Patriots defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
Chark was added to the roster after the first day of training camp in July. The former second-round pick had played for four different teams since getting drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. Chark broke out in 2019 after totaling 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns on 73 catches. His performance that season was enough to garner a Pro Bowl nod.
Since then, the 28-year-old wide receiver has struggled to replicate that breakout season. His closest season was in 2020 when he eclipsed 700 yards, but he was let go after a 154-yard 2021 season. Chark has struggled with injuries, including a hip injury that cost him most of his 2024 campaign with the Chargers.
This move will allow Chark to sign with another team and hopefully make a 53-man roster come the August 26th deadline.
Jones was a member of the Falcons’ practice squad in 2024, but he did not appear in a game. The former Florida quarterback was competing with Easton Stick for the team’s third quarterback spot on the roster.
Both Chark and Jones made appearances in the Falcons’ pair of preseason games this summer. Chark did not record a stat against the Lions, but did catch one of his three targets for 11 yards against the Titans last Friday. Jones completed 4-of-5 passes for 49 yards in the shortened, three-quarter game against Detroit. He followed that up with 16 yards on 2-of-5 passing against Tennessee and left the game with an apparent head injury.
DiNucci was a standout in the XFL, starting 10 games for the Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023. He led the league in passing with 2,671 yards and had 23 total touchdowns. Since then, he has bounced around the NFL on various practice squads. Perkins is a former third-round pick out of Oklahoma who spent last season in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions and picked up 3.5 sacks.
Atlanta will play in their third and final preseason game this Friday night in Dallas against the Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. EST, one hour later than the other three games.