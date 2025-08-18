Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos Quarterback
The Atlanta Falcons lost their preseason game to the Tennessee Titans on Friday night, and in the process, they may have lost quarterback Emory Jones. Jones was knocked from the game with an apparent head injury trying to convert a 4th and 2.
Easton Stick returned to the game to close out the 23-20 loss to the Titans. While the Falcons haven’t made an official announcement on Jones, their actions dictate that he likely isn’t available for practice this week.
Former Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos quarterback Ben DiNucci signed with the Falcons on Monday morning, DiNucci announced via X. He claims (tongue in cheek) that he’s a credible source.
DiNucci began his collegiate career with the Pittsburgh Panthers before transferring to James Madison for the 2018 season. He was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys 231st overall in the 7th round of the 2020 NFL draft.
He played in two games for the Cowboys in his rookie season, after injuries to both starting quarterback Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton. In DiNucci’s first career game, he came into the game with 8 minutes left in the 4th quarter against the Washington Commanders. In two drives, he went 2/3 passing (66.6%), passing for 39 yards.
In DiNucci’s second start, he faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles. He completed 21 of his 40 pass attempts (52.5%) for 180 yards. He added 22 yards on the ground for 202 total yards. This was DiNucci’s second and final NFL start.
He did not see the field during the 2021 season and was waived by the Cowboys and added to their practice squad that same season. The Cowboys waived DiNucci again in 2022, and this time did not sign him back to the practice squad.
In 2023, he was allowed to be a part of the 2023 XFL draft. DiNucci and former Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron were the only QBs in the draft with NFL experience. On November 15, 2022, DiNucci was drafted by the Seattle Sea Dragons.
DiNucci played well in the XFL. DiNucci started 10 games and led the Sea Dragons to a 7-3 record and a playoff berth. He led the league in passing yards with 2,671. He completed 242 passes on 64.7% and had 23 total touchdowns (20 passing, 3 rushing) along with 13 interceptions. His play earned him another spot in the NFL. On May 14th, 2023, the Denver Broncos signed DiNucci.
After spending the 2023 season on the Broncos' practice squad, DiNucci was picked up by the Buffalo Bills and competed with them in the preseason. He ultimately did not make the team; however, he was signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad.
Now, on August 18th, 2025, the 28-year-old quarterback has signed with the Atlanta Falcons. He’s likely only in Atlanta for a short time, but he’ll help the back end of the roster put in work as they try to make the 53-man roster as a competent practice quarterback.