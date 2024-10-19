Former Gators Who've Succeeded After Hitting the Transfer Portal
Since Billy Napier was hired in 2022, the Florida Gators have seen 65 total players transfer out. But not all were his fault. For some, it’s just the coaching change and feeling the need for a fresh start.
Napier isn’t the only head coach with this problem though. It is a NCAA-wide issue. And because of it, players have seen their career ruined or stalled due to believing the grass will be greener on the other side.
However, in some cases, it has led to players becoming that much closer to reaching their dreams of playing at the next level and making their old schools wish they still had them.
And the Gators are one of those schools who wish they had some of their former players back on the roster.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
The first on this list of regrets from the Gators is Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He’s been one of the best edge rushers in the country since moving up north to play for the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2023.
Across his two years with the Hokies, Powell-Ryland has amassed 20.5 sacks. Conversely, in the same amount of time, the Gators have totaled 38 sacks.
Also, in his last outing against Boston College, he racked up four total sacks to bring his season total to 11 just halfway through the season. This one game would give him the lead in sacks on the season for the Gators.
So, even though the Gators have played some solid defense over the past two games, they would sure love to have Powell-Ryland along the defensive line to help create problems in the opposing team’s backfield.
Donovan McMillon
Former Gators safety Donovan McMillon has been lights out for the Pittsburgh Panthers since transferring there for the 2023-24 season.
In his first season with the Panthers, McMillon led the team in tackles with 105. This is the most by a Panther since 2015. He also had a game last season where he made 18 tackles, which was the most by an FBS defensive back in 2023.
Additionally, McMillon already has 56 total tackles in the 2024-25 season. That is 26 more tackles than Jordan Castell, who leads the Gators with 30.
Looking at these stats, McMillon has shown that he can be a great tackler, which is something the Gators lacked over the past two years. Maybe they would have allowed less yards in games like the one against LSU last year if they kept him instead of letting him go.
Xzavier Henderson
We end with Xzavier Henderson.
The receiver is less of a regret and more of an observation. That’s because the Gators receiving core has solid depth with guys like Chimere Dike, Elijah Badger, Tre Wilson leading the line and others behind them providing good relief.
However, it’s hard not to acknowledge Henderson’s output since transferring to the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Through 18 games with the Bearcats, he has made 92 catches for 1,256 yards and seven touchdowns. And in this season alone, he has 34 catches for 474 yards and four touchdowns through six games. His receiving yards would lead all Gator receivers by nearly 100 yards.
Sure, the Gators offense has struggled throughout this season and most of that has been due to the play calling not talent level. But still, you can’t deny how good he has been over the past season and a half.
He wouldn’t have changed the entire outlook for the Gators in 2024, but he definitely could have made things easier for Napier.