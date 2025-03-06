Gators 2025 Spring Positional Outlook: Safeties and STAR
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- A new season approaches, and the Florida Gators will look to breakout in head coach Billy Napier's fourth year after a strong finish to the 2024 campaign.
Familiar faces return, but the Gators saw usual roster attrition in the offseason with 19 total departures from last season, 13 of which were on scholarship, via the NCAA Transfer Portal and more from exhausting their collegiate eligibilities.
As a result, the Gators added 31 total players with a 26-signee high school class and a five-signee transfer portal class.
Gators Illustrated is breaking down each position on Florida's roster as the team approaches spring training camp with a review of each unit's 2024 performances and an outlook on the 2025 season and will revisit each position group with a final depth chart prediction during fall camp.
We conclude out defensive outlooks with the safeties and STARs.
Quick Review
Abysmal tackling and poor defense as a whole led Florida to completely revamp its secondary in 2024 with a trio of veteran transfers in Trikweze Bridges, DJ Douglas and Asa Turner looking to lead the way with sophomores Jordan Castell and Bryce Thornton.
Early in the season, though, it became evident that two of the transfers would not have a massive impact. Turner went down with a season-ending leg injury in the third quarter of the season-opener against Miami, and Douglas was largely out of the rotation by the midway point of the year.
However, Bridges, Castell and Thornton eventually shined and thrived. Bridges looked to be a great one-year investment at the position before injuries forced him to move to corner, where he continued to thrive while playing almost every snap in the back-half of the season.
Meanwhile, Castell and Thornton played well despite little depth behind them with Thornton experiencing a breakout performance with two interceptions in the fourth quarter against Ole Miss. Although maybe not as consistent as he was in 2023, Castell played well while supporting Thornton.
This unit, however, saw its best success at the STAR position, where redshirt freshman Aaron Gates and sophomore Sharif Denson shined in coverage and as tacklers near the line-of-scrimmage. Gates and Denson both had moments against heated rivals with interceptions against Georgia and Tennessee before Denson himself suffered a season-ending injury against Ole Miss.
Injuries to multiple corners meant Denson had no one behind him, but he continued to play well as Florida went on a four-game winning streak to end the season.
Out and In
Scholarship players only
- Out: Trikweze Bridges (Graduation), DJ Douglas (Graduation), Asa Turner (Graduation, possible medical redshirt)
- In: Micheal Caraway Jr. (Transfer), Lagonza Hayward (Freshman), Hylton Stubbs (Freshman)
Into 2025
Injuries in 2024 led to Florida boosting its depth in 2025 behind returning starters Castell, Thornton and Gates, who is expected to be limited in spring camp as he continues to recover from his injury. Not to mention, they'll do it with an actual position coach in Vinnie Sunseri, who will also hold a co-defensive coordinator title.
Redshirt freshman Greg Smith III will be an active participant in the rotation alongside true freshmen Lagonza Hayward and Hylton Stubbs, who both very well could start should Florida have early-season struggles at the position again.
Both were early targets who committed to rivals but flipped once Florida turned its season around.
"You got to continue to chip away at these guys that you maybe finish second or third on," Napier said. "You can turn it around if you play well."
Although Turner is currently pursuing a medical hardship waiver, it's unclear where his standing in the room would be if the NCAA allows him to play a seventh season.
At STAR, Sharif Denson appears to be ready to take most of the first-team reps in camp while Gates continues to recover from his ACL injury. Once Gates comes back, the two will split reps similarly to last season.
Building depth, Florida welcomed a versatile defensive back in Micheal Caraway Jr. to its roster, and with his experience at STAR, it's likely he'll start there before floating to other positions to fill needs. Not to mention, the Gators have Josiah Davis back after redshirtting in 2024.
Way Too Early Depth Chart Projection
Safety
- Jordan Castell (Jr.), Bryce Thornton (Jr.)
- Greg Smith III (R-Fr.), Hylton Stubbs (Fr.), Lagonza Hayward (Fr.)
STAR
- Aaron Gates (R-So.) (Still recovering from ACL injury)
- Sharif Denson (Jr.)
- Josiah Davis (R-Fr.) OR Micheal Caraway Jr. (Sr.)
Walk-ons: Cahron Rackley (R-Sr.), Alfonso Allen Jr. (R-Jr.), Brayden Slade (R-So.)