Gators An Early Contender for Rising 2027 DB

2027 Dothan (Ala.) cornerback Ai’King Hall’s long offer sheet doesn’t match his zero-star rating, while the Florida Gators entered the congested race for the rising defensive back recently and have quickly become a contender early on in his process.

Despite having yet to receive a ranking on any recruiting site so far, Hall continues to see big time interest this cycle, with premier programs such as Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Georgia all extending offers in the last week. The Gators were a part of the recent flurry of pursuit, with Florida’s new staff quickly getting to work in building a relationship with the fast riser while he was in Gainesville for their recent Junior Day event.

“I was pretty excited to get the offer simply on the fact I have a great relationship with coach (Chris) Collins and that Florida is a school I am interested in,” King told Florida Gators On SI after the trip. “I definitely think Florida is a contender and I definitely want to come back soon.”

2027 DB @AiKingHall08 on his Jr day visit to @GatorsFB yesterday. Ai’King picked up an offer from the new staff! #MYUT pic.twitter.com/bBKNM5RPgj — Dothan HS Football Recruitment Page (@DothanFB) January 25, 2026

Under Jon Sumrall, the Gators defensive staff has seen almost a complete overhaul, with the former Kentucky defensive backs coach Collins following new Gators defensive coordinator Brad White over from their last stop. Though Collins took the lead in Hall’s recruitment over his visit, he was not alone in selling the new standard of the program.

“Coach Collins and coach (Dae’one) Wilkins, they both had great energy and were talking to me a lot throughout the whole day,” King said. “What stood out is how they cared about what players and recruits wanted to do outside of football and afterwards.”

While the new staff has a clear interest in the speedy cornerback, who ran a 10.88 100-meter in track as a junior, their pursuit of King hasn’t outweighed their honest and genuine approach so far this cycle, something multiple recruits have mentioned this winter. With King, Sumrall’s staff was again transparent about the serious standard for players once on campus.

“They told me once I get there I will have to compete for my spot,” King said about the staff’s message. “I love competition. It only makes me better.”

As Florida hopes to cash in on the strong momentum they have built on the trail recently, King will be an ascending prospect to watch for the Gators as he heads into his Senior season. Though nothing is set up yet, expect the Alabama prospect to be back on campus in Gainesville in the future as Florida continues to build on a seemingly already strong relationship.

More From Florida Gators on SI