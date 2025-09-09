Gators Billy Napier Needs To Hand Over Playcalling Duties
Last week's loss to USF relaunched a conversation that has been going on for more than three seasons now. Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier’s play-calling hasn't been seen as up to snuff, and there are doubts it can be.
Losing to a team that has landed just one four-star recruit in the past three years suggests that Florida’s struggles may be more about schematics and culture than talent.
Napier has insisted on handling play-calling duties since taking over, rolling out a limiting offense that crowds the box with two-tight end sets, endless motions and reduced splits, intended to confuse defenders.
But instead of relying on misdirection and hoping the other team misses an assignment, the Gators would be better off playing to their strengths and taking what the defense gives them.
Lagway was PFF’s highest-rated deep passer last season, but he attempted just three passes beyond 20 yards against USF.
The reduced splits and motions often limit him to one side of the field, and they seem designed to have him pre-determine his reads rather than react to the defense. According to Pro Football Focus, 66.7% of his passing attempts were less than 10 yards, and exactly half of them were either screens or play-actions.
To add to the point that he’s being limited, Lagway didn’t complete a single pass on the left side of the field and connected on just two passes beyond 10 yards on the right side.
The congestion also creates predictability, which at times limits Florida’s ability to run the ball effectively.
Napier’s tendency to send a man in motion often leaves an undersized receiver tasked with making a block on the perimeter, a job that would be better suited for a tight end or a pulling guard.
Rather than leaning so heavily on motions, Florida could start to prioritize using 11 (three receivers, one tight end) and 10 personnel (four receivers) with wider splits, trusting their five offensive linemen to zone block on inside and outside runs. With the field spread out, Jadan Baugh would have more room for explosive plays and open-field matchups once he clears the first level.
Spreading the offense out would still allow Napier to get the ball into his playmakers’ hands early through bubble and smoke screens, without having to constantly send players in motion.
Now entering his third year, Eugene Wilson III has been limited as Florida’s motion man, being treated more like a gadget player despite clearly showing he can run a wide route tree and consistently make catches in traffic. Based on some recent usage patterns, it looks like fellow five-star Vernell Brown III could be headed down the same path.
Having an offense loaded with former five-stars proves that Napier can recruit. And when his job appeared to be on the line last season, the way his players stood behind him showed that he has some traits that make people want to play for him.
But if Napier wants to continue being a head coach at the Division One level, whether at Florida or elsewhere, it would be in his and the program's favor to turn over playcalling duties to somebody else.