Gators Coach Departing to Raiders Sends Farewell Message on Social Media
Former Florida Gators defensive backs coach turned Las Vegas Raiders defensive assistant Beyah Rasool made sure to bid farewell to the Gator Nation on his way out.
He took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank the Gators coaching staff and fans.
“I'd like to send a heartfelt and sincere thank you to [head coach Billy Napier] for the opportunity to serve [Gators football] - the special men in the locker that welcomed me and allowed me to coach them, every Gator supporter/fan and coach Will Harris for too many reasons to write,” Rasool wrote. “I’m really grateful to be here and what those players accomplished.”
He was part of Napier’s staff for a single season before getting his shot in the NFL.
The Raiders were first reported to be hiring Rasool as their defensive assistant on Friday. He has already changed his X profile photo to the Raiders logo to represent his next step.
NFL teams have scouting out the Gators' defensive staff as of late. Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman interviewed with the Chicago Bears but ultimately signed an extension with the Gators.
Rasool will get his chance to bring his touch to the NFL and clean up a subpar Raiders defense.
The Raiders allowed 331.3 total yards per game and 25.5 points per game. While that total yards stat was 19th in the NFL, the Raiders allowed the fifth-most points per game. The latter stat also reflects the defense taking a step back in 2024. They allowed 19.5 points per game in 2023.
The Gators' defense took major strides in the final four games of the season, winning out to finish 8-5 and receiving votes in the AP Poll.
They forced 12 turnovers, including four against two ranked opponents (LSU and Ole Miss). They also racked up 20 sacks in that stretch.
According to the Gators website, the Florida defensive unit finished the season ranked ninth in the nation in red zone defense (.725), 11th in sacks per game (3.0), 11th in fumbles recovered (11) and 13th in turnovers gained (25). The Gators finished the year with at least one takeaway in 10 straight games and 12 times in 13 games.