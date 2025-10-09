Gators Could Get RB Back Against Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Wednesday released its first official injury report of the week ahead of Saturday's against No. 5 Texas A&M.
The injury report, officially called an "availability report," first went into effect by the SEC last season and is required each week an SEC team plays a conference opponent on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday before kickoff.
The weekday reports must be released by 8 p.m. ET, while the game day reports must be released no later than 90 minutes before kickoff. For Florida, this would mean no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Kickoff between Florida and Texas A&M is at 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN.
Players in bold will not on Saturday.
- RB Duke Clark (upper body) - Out
- RB Ja'Kobi Jackson (upper body) - Questionable
- RB Treyaun Webb (lower body) - Out
- WR Aidan Mizell - Questionable
- WR Muizz Tounkara - Questionable
- TE Tony Livingston - Questionable
- OL Roderick Kearney - Questionable
- OL Devon Manuel - Questionable
- EDGE LJ McCray (foot) - Out
- DL Caleb Banks (lower body) - Out
- DL Joseph Mbatchou - Questionable
- DB Aaron Gates (shoulder) - Out
- DB Dijon Johnson (knee) - Out
- LB Scooby Williams - Questionable
- DB Jarred Kerr - Out
Florida Could Get RB Back
After missing last week's game with an injury, running back Ja'Kobi Jackson is listed as questionable on Wednesday's report, giving him a 50 percent chance to play.
Jackson's potential return comes as a sigh of relief for Florida's running back depth, which took another hit against Texas with Duke Clark exiting the game with an upper body injury. Clark was elevated to Jackson's spot behind Jadan Baugh.
Florida has also been without Treyaun Webb with an hamstring injury for every game so far this season.
"History's the best indicator of the future, right? So the running back position in the SEC, you can just bank on needing your third of fourth, hopefully you don't get to your fifth," head coach Billy Napier said on Tuesday. "It's next man up."
Without Jackson and with a limited Clark, Baugh ran for a career-high 107 yards with a touchdown.
Should Jackson be unable to go, Florida will likely turn to redshirt freshman KD Daniels in a limited capacity behind Baugh.
Contributing WR Questionable
Aidan Mizell's health and availability has long been a topic of discussion since his arrival on campus in 2023. After a strong showing against LSU, he missed the Miami game the following week.
He returned last week against Texas, recording four catches for 18 yards. However, he could miss yet another game after being listed as questionable for Saturday's contest. Napier previously detailed Mizell's availability being a factor this season.
"In general I think he needs to continue to focus on his availability, his durability, his ability to handle the workload at that position, and then his physicality, his play strength, how he plays without the ball as a blocker, and then certainly his role on special teams," Napier said on Aug. 27. "We know that he’s a really good player as a run after catch player, as a vertical stretch player. He’s capable in those areas, those are his strengths, but I think he needs to continue to develop as a route runner, just the entire route tree inside and outside, and then those things I mentioned before."
Should Mizell miss the game, Florida will still have a mostly-healthy receiver group with freshmen Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III, redshirt sophomore Eugene Wilson III and senior J. Michael Sturdivant.