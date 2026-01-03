Gators Emerging for Washington Transfer Defensive Tackle

The Florida Gators are beginning to line up defensive lineman targets to fill the vacancy at that position on the roster, having lost two to the NFL and another to the portal this offseason. Washington’s Bryce Butler and the Gators have initiated contact with each other, leading to a visit being lined up for the Big Ten defender, according to On3’s Corey Bender.

The Gators are on the hunt for defensive line depth.



At 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, a Big Ten defender has landed firmly on their radar.



The latest: https://t.co/WVMc9rnYUe (On3+) pic.twitter.com/Z1HmuVeria — Corey Bender (@Corey_Bender) January 3, 2026

Butler appeared in 12 games this season, playing a part in a defensive line rotation for the Huskies. He tallied 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery in his time on the field.

Florida is not the only team on Butler’s radar. The No. 4 overall seed in this year’s College Football Playoffs, Texas Tech, has also thrown its hat in the ring for Butler, according to On3’s Steve Wiltfong.

The Gators lost star defensive tackle Caleb Banks and Brien Taylor Jr. to the NFL this offseason, while seeing starting defensive lineman Michai Boireau enter the portal. That is a damaging blow to the position group. Sumrall did sign four-star Kendall Guervil in the 2026 class, but will need to bring in one or two experienced options from the portal.

Along with Butler, Sumrall has his eyes set on Jacksonville State standout Emmanuel Oyebadejo. The 6-foot-7, 320-pound defensive lineman is one of the more sought-after transfers this cycle, and already has a visit scheduled with the Gators that starts on Jan. 3.

Oyebadejo recorded 41 tackles, 6.5 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 14 games played in 2025.

Another name that is an option for the Gators is Baylor’s DK Kalu. He just wrapped up his redshirt sophomore season with the Bears. 2025 was the first season Kalu emerged as a contributor for the defense. He played in nine games this past season, totaling 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles-for-loss. Kalu has a visit scheduled with the Gators for this weekend.

It is shaping up to be a busy weekend for the Gators. Despite the transfer portal just opening on Jan. 2, Florida has lined up several visits. Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo and wide receiver Bailey Stockton, Baylor safety DJ Coleman, Penn State offensive line duo TJ Shanahan and Eagan Boyer and James Maddison tight end Lacota Dippre are all expected in town on Saturday or Sunday.

Jan. 16 is the deadline for the 2026 transfer portal, with Florida Gators on SI tracking portal movement for Florida here.

