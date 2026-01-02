Gators Receive Prediction to Land Transfer Quarterback

The Florida Gators may not have to wait long to receive its first transfer commitment under new head coach Jon Sumrall.

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, a rumored target for Florida since he announced his plan to enter the portal on Dec. 16, received crystal balls from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer to choose the Gators early Friday morning after the portal officially opened.

Philo is the the first target to receive a prediction to choose the Gators. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Have joined @mzenitz with an early Crystal Ball pick in favor of Florida for Georgia Tech QB transfer Aaron Philo.



The 6-foot-2, 220-pound freshman has thrown for 938 career yards. Played under current Gators OC Buster Faulkner with the Yellow Jackets.

As DJ Lagway announced his intentions to enter the portal and Sumrall hired Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in the same role, Philo quickly became a rumored target for the Gators should he decide to enter the portal.

Philo, who was originally anticipated to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026, confirmed his plans to transfer on Dec. 16.

"Since I arrived on the Flats in 2024, I've been able to accomplish dreams I've had since I was a little kid, and that's thanks to you," Philo wrote in his portal announcement directed to his "Yellow Jacket family." "I am sincerely grateful for my time at Georgia Tech and for the opportunity to be a part of a prestigious program."

While Philo has limited experience, his brief time on the field showed a strong potential to be a quality starter at the Power Four level. In seven appearances across the last two seasons, Philo has completed 57.8 percent of his passes (59-for-102) for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Philo saw his best performances come in games against NC State in 2024, in which he threw for 265 yards while completing over 57 percent of his passes while adding a rushing touchdown in a 30-29 win, and against Gardner-Webb in 2025, in which he threw for 373 yards and a touchdown in a win.

Lots of smoke for Florida in regard to transfer QB Aaron Philo, the Georgia HS all-time leading passer.



"Coach Faulkner, I love him, he's my guy." The GT transfer said about the new #Gators OC.



Only 109 downs played, but some nice film



More here: (https://t.co/QvGxEhvPwe) pic.twitter.com/dbRDD9kodU — Dylan Olive (@DylanOlive_UF) December 16, 2025

Philo's predicted commitment to Florida does not come with a guarantee to be the starter, however. The Gators have retained redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., Lagway's backup in 2025, and could add another quarterback out of the portal even if Philo commits.

Florida is also reported to have retained Aidan Warner, Lagway's backup in 2024, and signed four-star Will Griffin in its 2026 high school signing class.

Still, a commitment from Philo would check at least one of multiple boxes the Gators have this portal cycle as Sumrall continues to build his first roster with the Gators.

The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

