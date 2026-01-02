Gators Receive Prediction to Land Transfer Quarterback
In this story:
The Florida Gators may not have to wait long to receive its first transfer commitment under new head coach Jon Sumrall.
Former Georgia Tech quarterback Aaron Philo, a rumored target for Florida since he announced his plan to enter the portal on Dec. 16, received crystal balls from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer to choose the Gators early Friday morning after the portal officially opened.
Philo is the the first target to receive a prediction to choose the Gators. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
As DJ Lagway announced his intentions to enter the portal and Sumrall hired Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner in the same role, Philo quickly became a rumored target for the Gators should he decide to enter the portal.
Philo, who was originally anticipated to be the Yellow Jackets' starter in 2026, confirmed his plans to transfer on Dec. 16.
"Since I arrived on the Flats in 2024, I've been able to accomplish dreams I've had since I was a little kid, and that's thanks to you," Philo wrote in his portal announcement directed to his "Yellow Jacket family." "I am sincerely grateful for my time at Georgia Tech and for the opportunity to be a part of a prestigious program."
While Philo has limited experience, his brief time on the field showed a strong potential to be a quality starter at the Power Four level. In seven appearances across the last two seasons, Philo has completed 57.8 percent of his passes (59-for-102) for 938 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
Philo saw his best performances come in games against NC State in 2024, in which he threw for 265 yards while completing over 57 percent of his passes while adding a rushing touchdown in a 30-29 win, and against Gardner-Webb in 2025, in which he threw for 373 yards and a touchdown in a win.
Philo's predicted commitment to Florida does not come with a guarantee to be the starter, however. The Gators have retained redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., Lagway's backup in 2025, and could add another quarterback out of the portal even if Philo commits.
Florida is also reported to have retained Aidan Warner, Lagway's backup in 2024, and signed four-star Will Griffin in its 2026 high school signing class.
Still, a commitment from Philo would check at least one of multiple boxes the Gators have this portal cycle as Sumrall continues to build his first roster with the Gators.
The NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Friday and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.
Cam Parker is a reporter covering the Florida Gators, Auburn Tigers and Clemson Tigers with a degree in journalism from the University of Florida. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester, and dog, Rufus.Follow camparker25