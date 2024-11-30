Gators Flip Four Star Offensive Tackle from Auburn
The Florida Gators pull off yet another flip on the recruiting trail. According to On3’ Hayes Fawcett, Four-Star offensive tackler Tavaris Dice has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Florida.
“Forever humble, stay dow trust,” Dice said.
The four-star recruit is the No. 159 player in the country, the No. 22 from Georgia and the No. 18 player at his position.
He automatically becomes the Gators' top recruit on the offensive line in the 2025 class and would be the fourth-highest-rated player overall.
Dice has been committed to Auburn since March 14.
It’s been an unreal recruiting run for the Gators over the last week. Since upsetting Ole Miss, six players, including Dice, have flipped their commitments to Florida in this span.
On Nov. 25 alone, they landed three commits: wide receiver Muizz Tounkara flipped from Arizona, linebacker Ty Jackson flipped from USC and offensive tackle Jahari Medlock flipped from Cincinnati. Since then, they’ve added running back Byron Louis, who flipped from FSU, and edge Jayden Woods, who flipped from Penn State.
November as a whole has been pretty kind to the Gators. Four-star quarterback Trammell Jones flipped from FSU, as did offensive tackle Daniel Pierre Louis. They also secured defensive lineman Stephon Shivers and kicker Evan Noel.
They’ve seen their recruiting class jump from 43rd in the country to 15th ahead of Dice’s commitment, according to 247 Sports. They have leapfrogged Ole Miss to be ninth in the SEC.
Last year, the Gators managed to finish the seventh-best recruiting class overall and fourth in the SEC. If the tide keeps continuing the turn for the Gators, they’re going to keep torching the recruiting trail. No guarantees they crack the top 10, but it shows that with Billy Napier guaranteed to be around, along with improved performance, they’re able to get some solid talent to believe in what’s happening in Gainesville.