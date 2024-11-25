4-Star LB Ty Jackson Commits to Florida
The Florida Gators continue to gain momentum in the recruiting world.
Four-star linebacker Ty Jackson has flipped his commitment from USC to Florida, he announced Monday morning via On3's Hayes Fawcett. With his pledge, Jackson becomes the 15th overall commit in the 2025 class and the second linebacker, joining four-star Myles Johnson.
From Loxahatchee (Fla.), Jackson (6-1, 205 pounds) is a consensus top-25 linebacker recruit and is ranked as high as the No. 1 linebacker by ESPN. He previously committed to USC on Sept. 8 after taking an official visit with the Trojans.
Jackson's highlights from playing with Seminole Ridge can be viewed here.
Jackson's flip comes two days after the Gators' 24-17 upset over No. 9 Ole Miss, its second-straight win over a ranked opponent. After the 27-16 win over LSU, Florida began to see momentum gain in recruiting after earning commitments from four-star quarterback Tramell Jones, three-star offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis and defensive lineman Stephon Shivers.
Florida is also in a strong position to land more after landing predictions to receive a pledge from three-star receiver Muizz Tounkara, and the Gators remain in the hunt to flip other recruits such as five-star offensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who is committed to FSU, four-star running back Byron Louis, who is also committed to FSU and three-star offensive lineman Jahari Medlock, who is committed to Cincinatti.
The Gators' 2025 recruiting class, after flirting with a ranking in the 60s, is now ranked as high as 19th overall, according to 247 Sports.