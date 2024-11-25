4-Star LB Ty Jackson Commits to Florida

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Ty Jackson has Flipped his Commitment from USC to Florida, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 205 LB from Loxahatchee, FL had been Committed to the Trojans since September



"Welcome to the Swamp🐊”https://t.co/kvTBe5h1Bl pic.twitter.com/LjPZqfvRot