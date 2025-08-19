Gators Land a Pair of Freshman on On3's Preseason True Freshman All-America Team
On3 released their 2025 Preseason True Freshman All-American team on Tuesday, with two Florida Gators among the 22 players listed.
On offense, Gators wide receiver Dallas Wilson made the cut, while edge rusher Jayden Woods landed on the defensive side of the list. Florida is one of three programs with at least two players listed, alongside Georgia and Ohio State.
Fans already got a taste of Wilson in an orange and blue uniform during the Orange and Blue game back in the spring, when he logged a program spring game record of 10 catches for 195 receiving yards.
“He's a big, physical player. I've been impressed with his football intelligence, how he's been able to retain information,” head coach Billy Napier said at the time. “Obviously, you don't produce like that today unless you've been really working hard.”
He has carried this work throughout fall camp as well, earning first-team reps this summer before an injury sidelined him for the back-half of camp. Defensive back Devin Moore shared his thoughts on what makes him a tough cover out wide.
“He's definitely a unique receiver, being that big, moving very fast and being quick and also being strong,” Moore said.
Additionally, edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. stated that Wilson was one player who had impressed him in the early parts of fall camp before he was sidelined with a lower-body injury.
“Dallas Wilson, he's definitely doing a good job, he’s a good standout player to me,” Gumbs Jr. said.
Gumbs Jr. has also been equally vocal about Woods’ talents, explaining that he dominated the weight room, taking records that Florida’s veteran edge held before the freshman walked on campus.
“So before he got here, I had, like most of the strength records on the board, right?” said Gumbs Jr. “My name’s not on there no more. He took my name all off the board.”
His work in the weight room has also translated to on-field success. He has been working with the first team defense at times. But not only has he been taking reps with them, he is holding his own this early into his career. His efforts during fall camp even earned him a comparison to teammate Tyreak Sapp.
“He is not a freshman. That is what I say,” offensive lineman Bryce Lovett said. “I am starting to compare him to Sapp already. Just off his work ethic, his energy, his intensity. He is a very intense player. He is going to be one of those guys.”
Lovett also gave some insight as to why Woods is such a tough assignment for offensive linemen.
“His speed. His get off, ball get off,” the lineman said. “He just got here, but he's getting off the ball like he knows when the ball is going to be snapped, if that makes sense."
It is not all internal praise, though, that Woods gets. The Athletic released its annual “Freaks List,” and Woods landed at No. 40 out of 100.
These two have shown in a short amount of time that they are ready to make the jump to the college level, so expect to see them on the field a decent bit in 2025.