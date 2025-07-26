Work Ethic, Early Performance Aiding Freshman Woods
Lost in the shuffle and away from the camera, you will find Florida Gators freshman edge rusher Jayden Woods working. Granted, it may not be the flashy exhibitions of speed that became the hallmark of Gators pass rushers, but the results could be the same.
With expectations and star ratings, there needs to be a sense of production. Florida doesn't just offer players willy-nilly, especially ones not from the state. As a result, Woods opened an eye or two.
"Jayden Woods is one of my favorites," head coach Billy Napier said on early signing day last December. "We evaluated Jayden. Really high grade. Then he came on campus with his grandmother in the spring. After meeting him, it was like, Okay, that's exactly what we're looking for."
From the Plains to the Swamp
Shawnee, Kan., is not what you'd call a fertile recruiting ground for pass rushers, especially ones on the edge. Yet, Woods stood out during his time at Mill Valley High School to warrant national attention.
While he wasn't the most-discussed newcomer during Florida's spring camp, Woods was the constant recipient of praise for both his abilities on the field but also his maturity off it.
"I’m not surprised, from watching his high school tape, I’m seeing the same thing I saw on the film, I’m seeing the same guy that I met when I went to his high school," position coach Mike Peterson said. "I don’t want to say shy, but real quiet. A locked in demeanor. Every word I say, he’s listening to it, kinda taking it in, but also kinda, I don’t want to say judging me, but seeing if it's real."
"He’s been great, man. Quiet guy, but he can play, man, heavy handed, can really rush the passer, great kid. He is one of those kids when you are recruiting him where you are excited to talk to him on the phone, so great kid, I am excited about him."
Tangentially, credit Florida's recruiting department for turning over every stone all over the country to find talent at positions of constant need. Like pitchers in baseball, you can never employ too many talented pass rushers. The nature of the wide-open game demands that depth should not become an issue.
Now, what does the depth chart look like for Woods?
Miles to Go
Right now, as a true freshman and before any definitive depth charts see the light of day, Woods looks like he would be the fourth option to man the Jack linebacker position. Currently, George Gumbs Jr. occupies the starting spot and could continue his breakout performance from a year ago.
With that said, the other two rushers actually do not stand that far away from Woods. LJ McCray looks to be Gumbs' primary backup, based on experience and a high upside as a former five-star recruit. Behind him, Kofi Asare, the UMass transfer, flashes upside, but you need to ask the question if his time in Amherst requires consideration. After a three-sack season, does the junior merit a longer look?
Woods is a former track and field champion, winning the state title in the discus, showing his strength, balance, power, and explosion. Under those circumstances, you will see him plying his trade early on special teams. He needs to step on a college field and get his bearings before assuming the mantle of responsibility.
Still, the Florida staff has had nothing but praise for the young player.
"Great human being, tremendous effort. Very intelligent, high motor, all the intangibles you could ask for in a player, we've got it," defensive coordinator Ron Roberts said during spring camp. "So, it's exciting to see. You think you got it, you hope, you think this is what you're recruiting, and he is everything you hope for as a football coach."
Yet, with a power base and a little weight gain, you could see him become a much better player than he is right now. For the freshman, he needs to exercise patience. Florida is not a school where any freshman can step on the field and demand playing. However, should injury or ineffectiveness strike, Woods needs to be ready.