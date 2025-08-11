Napier Updates Status on Gators WRs
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators have seen a significant chunk of its wide receiver group go down with injuries throughout fall camp with senior Kahleil Jackson still returning from last year's ACL injury, Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III suffer lower body injuries over a week ago and freshman Dallas Wilson now sidelined for a couple of weeks with a lower body injury.
On Monday, head coach Billy Napier updated the individual statuses of Wilson III and Wilson.
"I would say day-to-day and week-to-week, is how I would describe it," he said. "But to be determined."
Wilson III, who missed most of last season due to injury, was hurt during the team's practice on Aug. 3 but was seen with his position group during the viewing period of last Thursday's practice, the last time media was invited to a practice. While Napier did not clearly specify, Wilson III is believed to be the "day-to-day" player he mentioned.
Meanwhile, the freshman Wilson is sidelined for a couple of weeks because of a lower body injury that forced him into a cast on his left leg. The former five-star was not seen at last Thursday's viewing period.
Neither Wilson III, Wilson nor Mizell participated in Saturday's scrimmage, although Mizell's injury is not believed to be significant. Mizell was in attendance for last Thursday's viewing period, but like Wilson III, did not run routes.
As a result of the injuries, the Gators have begun to rely on multiple depth pieces from a year ago in Tank Hawkins and TJ Abrams as well as true freshmen Naeshaun Montgomery, Vernell Brown III and Muizz Tounkara in elevated roles.
Brown III, in particular, shined in Saturday's scrimmage with a long touchdown reception from Aidan Warner.
“Vernell is one of the emerging players in camp, in my opinion," Napier said Monday. "I think he's very mature, aware. He’s in great condition, and I think he's durable. He plays fast for a young player, and I think he's decisive, and it's not too big for him. He's very comfortable in the moment, so he's got a chance to impact our team as a freshman. So, overall, not a day goes by where I'm not impressed with some of the things that he does. Hopefully we can continue that way.”
Meanwhile, Tounkara, who enrolled at Florida just this summer, has made significant progress since arriving on campus. However, Napier noted there's still development to be done.
"I've been impressed with Muizz," he said. "I think he's big and long. I think he's got play strength. He’s got stamina, durability. I think the guy's going to be a really good special teams player. He's got some position flex to play outside and inside. But, yeah, I think he's taking advantage of the reps and being able to kind of prove himself to some degree. But he's still very much a work in progress and been getting ready.”
The Gators return to the field for a practice on Tuesday morning with media members invited to cover a brief viewing period, which is slated to begin at approximately 10:35 a.m. Florida Gators on SI will make note of the player attendance and participation, including Wilson III, Wilson, Mizell and Jackson.