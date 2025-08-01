'He’s Gonna Be Who He Says He’s Gonna Be': Dallas Wilson Continues Huge Offseason
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The drum continues to beat just a little bit louder in regards to Florida Gators freshman Dallas Wilson compared to the rest of the roster this fall.
A huge late addition to Florida’s class in December, Wilson quickly became the talk of spring camp, showcasing his exceptional size, speed and ability in his first semester on campus. The hype only blossomed after his 10-catch, 195-yard and two-touchdown performance in the spring game.
While the conversations around him were loud and plentiful since day one, they have only continued to grow at the start of fall camp.
“I think for anybody, they always want the highest expectation. You want to live up to it. He’s given us no doubt that he’s gonna be who he says he’s gonna be,” veteran tight end Hayden Hansen said Thursday about the first year wideout. “Everyday he shows up day in, day out. I think the best part about his game though is he’s super humble, he’s humble enough to listen to feedback and go out there and use it and just go make plays. I’m really excited for him.”
Though Florida’s receiver room is overflowing with talent, the 6-foot-3, 213-pound newcomer has risen to the top, most recently igniting fans with an electrifying one-on-one rep on day one of practice.
While it is easy to impress certain fans thirsty for football content in July, those practicing on the same field are noticing as well.
“I’d say Dallas Wilson. He can play, he can play no doubt," edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. said Thursday on who had impressed him early on. “Every time I look up I'm like, ‘Is he about to catch that?’ and yes. I’m like ‘Good job’... He’s a good standout player to me.”
Wilson has impressed off the field as well, where he has gained almost 13 pounds of muscle since getting to campus, according to strength and conditioning coach Tyler Miles. The results are transferring over from the weight room to inside the lines.
“He's definitely a unique receiver, being that big, moving very fast and being quick and also being strong,” senior corner Devin Moore said. “I show up every day, and I like to tease him, talk a little smack to him. Like, 'OK. Who's gonna get it today? Like, let's go.' He motivates me. I motivate him."
Just a few months after getting to campus, Wilson will have to continue his strong summer all the way up until game one to earn important snaps in a talented depth-chart. Early on, it looks like he will battle it out with returning receivers Aidan Mizell, Tank Hawkins, TJ Abrams and freshmen Vernell Brown III, Muizz Tounkara and Naeshaun Montgomery for the third receiver spot alongside Eugene Wilson and J. Michael Sturdivant.
Kahleil Jackson is also a possibility, though his health is a question.
“The next month is about seeing who we can trust, who we can depend on, who can be consistent, who can play winning football…ultimately they're going to earn that on the practice field.” head coach Billy Napier said at the start of fall camp. “But we really, if you think about it, there's five new players in that room that all have a chance to help our team.”
Wilson will have until Aug. 30 to secure a starting spot, when Florida will welcome Long Island to the Swamp.