Lagway 'Day-to-Day,' Per Napier
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier on Monday confirmed that quarterback DJ Lagway is 'day-to-day' after it was reported that the rising sophomore suffered a minor lower body injury and was in a walking boot.
"The good thing is -- I think we're about a week removed. In general he's made a lot of quick progress," Napier said at his first press conference of fall camp. "But it will be something that we're monitoring, and hopefully as we go, his ability to participate in practice will be a little bit more each opportunity that we get going forward."
Lagway is one of what Napier describes as a "handful of players that are going to be modified, that'll be limited early in camp."
The former five-star has been the constant subject of offseason discussions regarding his health and availability after numerous injury issues since he arrived on campus. Lagway dealt with a lingering shoulder issue from high school and suffered a hamstring injury midway through the season.
Additionally, it was later reported that Lagway was dealing with a hernia, another lingering high school issue. He was limited in spring camp and did not throw in any of the viewing periods of practice or in the spring game, although he returned to throwing in the summer.
"We do a ton of things in our off-season program, and certainly OTAs this summer. He was able to take a million reps. We do some of that without a ball, some with a ball," Napier explained. "So, look, he's in year two. He, I think, understands what's required to be ready. It's not ideal, but I think ultimately we'll come up with the best plan we can to have him ready."
Napier did not give specifics of Lagway's injury or a timetable for return, but a source told Florida Gators on SI that the injury is not expected to be long-term.
"Look, injuries are one of the tougher things about the profession, and certainly for him being a year two player and a really motivated and hungry guy," Napier said. "So I think he's done a good job staying connected. I think he still has a voice as a leader. He's still walking the halls. He's still able to be a factor in that regard. But he's still a very young player and needs these reps for development as well.
"When he gets back, he'll be just fine. But I mean he's had a great attitude towards it, and I think we gotta help him manage expectations a little bit as well. So but in general I think one day at a time, being present and executing the plan for each day. I think we gotta help him with that."
Florida will hold its first practice of fall camp on Wednesday.