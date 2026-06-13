Gators Lose 4-Star OT Kennedee Jackson to SEC Rival

Despite committing to the Florida Gators on June 2, Lithonia (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Kennedee Jackson has had a change of heart and flipped his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Kennedee Jackson has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Georgia, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’6 301 OT had been Committed to the Gators since June 2nd



He’s ranked as the No. 8 OT in the 2027 Rivals300 🐶https://t.co/24Urd3wGCf pic.twitter.com/iTWyPmm7kU — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 13, 2026

Jackson is rated as the No. 73 overall player and the No. 9 offensive tackle in the 2027 class, according to Rivals.

The Gators had initially beaten out several teams for Jackson's commitment after his official visit to Gainesville. Florida pushed all the right buttons during the trip, which helped get the recruitment over the finish line, or so they thought.

Although he committed to the Gators, the in-state rivals never stopped pushing for the highly-ranked prospect. And, while many thought Jackson would axe his planned visit to Athens that weekend, he still made the trip to give Georgia one last chance to sway his mind.

That visit clearly appears to have worked out well in the Bulldogs' favor. It is also a recruitment that Georgia needed to win, given that they missed out on several other offensive line prospects leading up to Jackson's commitment.

Nonetheless, Florida's 2027 class still ranks inside the top five in the country, according to 247Sports. Additionally, even with Jackson's decommitment, the Gators' offensive line class is one of the best in the country.

Coatesville (Pa.) Coatesville Area five-star offensive tackle Maxwell Hiller leads the group, ranking as the No. 2 overall prospect in 2027, according to 247Sports. Two other top-200 prospects in the trenches join Hiller as well. Anna (Texas) four-star interior offensive lineman Peyton Miller and Roanoke (Va.) Roanoke Catholic School four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson is committed to the Orange and Blue.

The Gators are also in the running for Tupelo (Miss.) four-star interior offensive lineman Antonio Berry. They are battling multiple SEC schools for his pledge.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' additions to the 2027 recruiting class with the official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite. They still have a chance to push for a top-three class during the summer.

5-Star OL Maxwell Hiller

4-Star QB Davin Davidson

4-Star RB Andrew Beard

4-Star WR Tramond Collins

4-Star WR Anthony Jennings

4-Star WR Elias Pearl

4-Star TE Jackson Ballinger

4-Star TE Tommy Douglas

4-Star OL Elijah Hutcheson

4-Star OL Peyton Miller

4-Star EDGE Cahron Wheeler

4-Star DL Zahmar Tookes

4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin

4-Star LB Ja'Bios Smith

4-Star CB Amare Nugent

4-Star CB Aamaury Fountain

4-Star S Kailib Dillard

3-Star DL De'Voun Kendrick

3-Star DL Stive-Bentley Keumajou Yondui

3-Star DL Cain Van Norden

3-Star ATH/DB Kamarion Johnson

LS Jaydee Lane

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