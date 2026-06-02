4-Star OL Kennedee Jackson Commits to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Tuesday made another splash in the 2027 recruiting cycle as Lithonia (Ga.) four-star tackle Kennedee Jackson committed to the program over Georgia and LSU.

Jackson, who was originally supposed to commit on June 10, had held multiple predictions to choose Florida, most of which came after his official visit over the weekend. He is rated as the No. 100 overall recruit in the country and No. 8 tackle in the class, according to Rivals.

“I love the o-line coaches,” Jackson said, via On3/Rivals' Blake Alderman. “The facilities were amazing, and the people all around the building were nice, and I just like the area. Everything is just live, and everyone is active. The facilities are nice, and also all the athletes.”

Jackson (6-6, 301 pounds) is now the fourth blue-chip offensive line commit in the class, joining five-star Maxwell Hiller, four-star Elijah Hutcheson and four-star Peyton Miller. Jackson's commitment also gives Florida four top 150 offensive line recruits in one class for the first time since 2006.

Jackson is also the first of last weekend's official visitors to commit to Florida, but the Gators could be adding more to its class soon. In addition to Jackson, Florida landed multiple predictions to receive pledges from four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin and four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes. Three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield, who has long been predicted to the Gators, was also on campus over the weekend.

The Gators also landed a commitment from four-star linebacker Ja'Bios Smith during the first OV weekend of the summer.

Florida will continue its OV slate with its second of four visit weekends beginning on Thursday and running through Saturday.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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