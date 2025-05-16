Gators QB Lagway Throwing 'Three Times a Week,' Per Napier
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Florida Gators star sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway continues to make progress after being unable to throw during spring camp.
Head coach Billy Napier, in an appearance on the Pate State Speaker Series with 247 Sports' Josh Pate, revealed that the former five-star, who led Florida to four-straight wins to end last season, remains on track for summer OTAs.
"He's throwing three days a week. He'll be ready to go for OTAs here," Napier said.
Lagway, although consistently in attendance for spring camp, did not throw in any of the viewing periods or in the spring game as he nursed a lingering shoulder issue from an old high school injury. As a result, speculation and rumors of a possible future surgery were floated, although Napier later revealed that Lagway would start throwing a couple of weeks after the spring game.
“I think we're working on just kind of getting him in position for the next step, but in general, there are a lot of positives," Napier said at the time. “Everything's on schedule.”
Lagway was later confirmed to be throwing in the post-spring offseason in multiple clips posted to social media.
After leading Florida to an 8-5 finish with a 6-1 record as the team's starter, Lagway is the recipient of high expectations as the Gators look to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoffs. Throwing for 1,915 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, the physical attributes are evident. While nursing his injury, Florida took the time to develop Lagway's mental attributes during spring camp.
“He's starting to become that coach on the field,” quarterbacks coach Ryan O’Hara said during camp. “Whereas last year, he made a lot of plays and he kind of knew what was going on, and his instincts are so pure that he can make it happen. But now he's becoming really dialed in. His leadership, I think, is going to the next level.”