Gators Continue Recruiting Momentum with Speedster In-State Wide Receiver Commit

The Florida Gators continued to stay hot on the recruiting trail, this time with a commitment on Saturday from top-10 in-state wide receiver Anthony Jennings, who chose the program over a group of other finalists that included Auburn, Florida State, Syracuse and Maryland.

Having initially had interest in the program under the previous staff, Jon Sumrall and the new regime quickly strengthened the relationship since getting to Gainesville, leading to the speedy wideout’s pledge.

“I can definitely see myself playing in the Swamp as a Gator,” Jennings told Florida Gators on SI ahead of his commitment. “... Ever since I stepped foot on campus I fell in love with the place and my love just keeps growing stronger with the new staff, so I’m looking forward to the future.”

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Anthony Jennings has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’1 175 WR chose the Gators over Syracuse and Auburn



“Gator Nation I’m Home. This is where I’ve been wanted to be since I touched foot in the Swamp”⁰⁰https://t.co/NDKXcLIu49 pic.twitter.com/MlgMZ8MnYo — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2026

The explosive wideout, known for his reported 4.32-second 40-yard dash, was heavily pursued by multiple Gators rivals, with official visits scheduled to Georgia, Florida State, Auburn and Maryland this summer. However, Florida continued to set the pace in his recruitment due to his strong relationship with the staff, while the program was able to fill all the wideouts top priorities when making his final choice.

“A program just needs to make me feel welcomed and make me feel like I belong there,” Jennings said earlier in his process. “...The biggest factor definitely will be somewhere I will play early on as a freshman and develop into a NFL receiver.”

While the Gators staff is too early in their tenure at the school to have a background of sending talent to the league, Florida has a long history of wide receivers playing at the next level. Moreover, the Gators have shown a willingness recently to play young receivers early on at the university, with as recent examples as last year with the exciting duo of True Freshman Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson.

“(Wilson and Brown III) were both two good freshmen at Florida… It showed me that I can also go in as a freshman and play early on.” Jennings said. “(the staff’s) message mainly was that I’m their top guy in the ‘27 class… I have the ability to come in and play early.”

Now the eighth commit in the Gators top-10 class, following monumental additions of five-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller and elite four-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Jennings joins athlete Tramond Collins as the only wide receiver commits as of now.

Florida is also trending for multiple other top targets at the position, along with premier prospects at various other spots, with the expectation that the Gators are not close to being done adding soon.

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all commitments here, with the strong momentum likely to continue for Sumrall and the new staff to go along with the exciting addition of the in-state blue chip Jennings.

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