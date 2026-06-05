Gators Pushing For Former ACC Commit During Second OV Weekend

After the Florida Gators made three-star Georgia prospect Kamarion Johnson’s top-three schools last month, the defensive back is in Gainesville this weekend as Jon Sumrall and staff look to make a strong final pitch as his final decision possibly nears.

Johnson, the composite 439th ranked player nationally, is down to just Florida, Florida State and Cincinnati after decommitting from NC State in April. With Florida his first stop in a month where he is scheduled to visit all finalists, the trip is likely the last chance for the Gators to make a push.

“I want to learn more about Florida and the coaching staff,” Johnson told Florida Gators on SI in an exclusive interview ahead of the visit. “I’m close to making my decision and it’s sooner than you think.”

In a 2027 recruiting class that currently ranks fifth in the country, Florida has just one committed player at the safety position in three-star Kailib Dillard. The position has become a clear priority for the program as of late, with Johnson amongst a group of three safety targets visiting over the weekend, joining four-star Adryan Cole and three-star Andre Hyppolite.

Despite the interest in a plethora of prospects at the same spot, the Gators’ pursuit of the Homerville (GA.) product Johnson has not waivered, aiding the staff in a somewhat late push as the last program to offer him amongst his finalists.

“Florida separated themselves from the beginning with major support and just keeping it real.” Johnson said on why the program made his list of final contenders despite the late start.

The two way player, who recorded 1,115 total yards and 15 touchdowns on offense and 34 total tackles and five interceptions on defense, has electric speed, officially running an 11.33 100-meter sprint on the track in 2025. He profiles as a similar type of athlete that the Gators new staff has prioritized at the position and a possible late riser in the rankings.

While not a possible headliner addition to the Gators loaded class, the versatile safety is still a prospect Florida is hoping to add amongst competition from in-state rival Florida State, with the weekend an opportunity to continue to build on an already apparent good position for the Gators in his process.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as fourth nationally, according to ESPN, with a strong chance to push for a top-three class over the summer.

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