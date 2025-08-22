Gators Release Uniform Schedule for 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators on Friday released its official uniform schedule for the 2025 season, taking one step closer to its season-opener next week against Long Island.
2025 will see Florida wear seven different uniform combinations, all paired with an orange helmet.
"Look, uniforms are nice. Uniforms are good. Looking good is nice. Playing better is nicer," head coach Billy Napier said Monday. "So I hope they're worried about how they play, not what they're wearing.”
Florida will wear its traditional blue jerseys/white pants combination four times this season, starting with the season-opener on Aug. 30. The Gators will also don the combination for its road game at LSU (Sept. 13), home game against Texas (Oct. 4) and SEC regular season finale at home against Tennessee (Nov. 22),
Additionally, the Gators will wear three alternate uniforms at home. First, Florida will wear its blue jersey/orange pants combination against USF (Sept. 6). The Gators wore that combination twice last season in wins over Samford and Tulane, marking the first time the combination had been worn since 2016.
Florida will wear its blue jerseys/blue pants combination, nicknamed the "big-game blues," twice with its neutral-site matchup against Georgia (Nov. 1), where the Gators are the designated home team, and its regular season finale against Florida State (Nov. 29).
Florida wore the uniform once last season in its late-season win over LSU.
Finally, Florida previously announced plans to being back its 60s-era throwbacks paired with an orange helmet for its homecoming game against Mississippi State. The Gators last wore this specific throwback set in 2021.
For its road games, Florida will don four different combinations, including the aforementioned traditional home uniforms at LSU. The Tigers traditionally wear white jerseys at home, although internet rumors have started saying they will break out their alternate gold jerseys for the game.
The Gators will wear its traditional away combination - white jerseys/blue pants - twice in matchups at Miami (Sept. 20) and Texas A&M (Oct. 11). They will wear two alternate combinations in orange pants at Kentucky (Nov. 8) and white pants at Ole Miss (Nov. 15).
Florida last wore orange pants with its white jerseys in 2022.
2025 marks the fourth-straight season the Gators will not break out its alternate orange jerseys, which were last worn in any capacity for the 2022 spring game and last worn in a game against LSU in 2021. It also marks the second-straight season Florida will not wear its all-black alternates, which were debuted in 2023.
Helmet-wise, 2025 will be the first time Florida wears any sort of alternate helmet since that 2023 all-black game against Arkansas with its throwback helmets, but its the second-straight season Florida will only wear orange helmets.
The Gators have not worn its white helmets since 2021 and its blue alternate helmets since 2020.
The program previously announced its home game designations, which can be found here, and kickoff times/windows for 11 of its 12 games, which can be found here. Florida opens the season on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. against Long Island.