Gators' Sack Leader Returning for 2025
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After spending four years with the Florida Gators, edge rusher Tyreak Sapp has decided to return for another year. On3's Zach Abolverdi first reported Sapp's decision on Tuesday.
Sapp, a redshirt junior, led the Gators this season with seven sacks and 13 tackles-for-loss. The Ft. Lauderdale (Fla). native finished the regular season with the highest PFF grade (88.3) among all Florida players this season (13th highest among FBS edge rushers).
This season, Sapp’s seven sacks were tied for the seventh-most in the SEC. According to PFF, Sapp was Florida’s highest graded player on three separate occasions (UCF, LSU, FSU). The best game of Sapp’s Gator career came during an upset win against No. 21 ranked LSU, when he finished with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
Throughout his career, the 6-foot-2, 272-pound pass rusher logged 87 total tackles, nine sacks and eighteen tackles for loss in his college career.
After redshirting his freshman year, he became a consistent contributor to Florida's defense. Sapp started all 11 games last season, finishing with 24 tackles, two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss.
According to Rivals, Sapp was a four-star recruit, and the seventh-best prospect in the state of Florida. Besides Florida, he was also offered by Alabama, Ohio State and Texas among others. As a high school player at national powerhouse St.Thomas Aquinas (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) Sapp was a MaxPreps All-American and played in the All-American Bowl.
Sapp is the sixth draft-eligible Gator will collegiate eligibility to announce a decision on his futute. Defensive lineman Caleb Banks, tackle Austin Barber, guard Damieon George Jr. and center Jake Slaughter all announced their plans to return to Florida for the 2025 season. Linebacker Shemar James is the Gators' sole early entry into the draft.