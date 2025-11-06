Gators Star WR Ruled Out for Kentucky Game
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fresh off a season-high nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, Florida Gators receiver Eugene Wilson III is now set to miss Saturday's game against Kentucky.
Wilson III, who more than doubled his season total for receiving yards in the loss to the Bulldogs, was listed as "out" on the team's first injury report of the week, which was released on Wednesday evening.
Used sparingly throughout the season, Wilson III had a breakout against Georgia as a result of Vernell Brown III (upper body) and Aidan Mizell (lower body) both missing the game and Dallas Wilson (foot) suffering a season-ending injury.
He accounted for 72 percent of DJ Lagway's 166 yards passing and his lone touchdown pass.
"He's a baller. I already knew this," Lagway said after the game. "So it's always great to get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing. He had a great night. Proud of him."
Meanwhile, Brown III and Mizell were both listed as questionable with their ailments. The two both suffered their injuries in the win over Mississippi State on Oct. 18.
On Wednesday, interim head coach Billy Gonzales said Brown III, who leads Florida in both receptions (32) and yards (451), was back in shoulder pads this week.
"I don’t know to the extent, but he's been out running around. He's done a great job catching balls," Gonzales said. "He was in shoulder pads today with us, rocking and rolling. So we just got to make sure, you know, at the end of the day, is he ready to go? Is he not ready to go? I think there's a big difference between the two once you start getting ready to start banging with the pads on. So, look, he's looked really good in practice, so we'll figure that part out hopefully in the next day or two.”
With Wilson III and Wilson both out, and should Brown III and Mizell miss Saturday's game, Florida will rely on sophomore Tank Hawkins and redshirt freshman TJ Abrams alongside senior J. Michael Sturdivant to carry the load at receiver.
Additionally, freshmen Naeshaun Montgomery, who Gonzales specifically pointed out as having a strong week at practice, and Muizz Tounkara will provide immediate depth.
"I think everybody has an opportunity to excel, and there's a spot that's somebody is vacated a little bit based on injury. So you look for the guys to step up and that's the one thing we said the other day was hopefully the guys that are behind them, no matter who it is," Gonzales said. "... In my opinion, they should be ready for Week 11 (of practices dating back to camp).
"They've got a ton of reps, so the process is to develop these guys, continually develop them, and when their number’s called, competitive excellence, we just talked about, they're ready to go to play. So it's next man up, and like I said, hopefully the next day they're prepared."
Kickoff against Kentucky on Saturday is at 7:30 p.m. with television coverage on SEC Network.