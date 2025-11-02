Wilson III's Breakout Gives Gators Hope for Rest of 2025
Eugene Wilson III needed a big game.
Entering the season with high expectations and a chip on his shoulder after missing nine games last season, the Florida Gators star had not had the impact in 2025 many thought he would with just 18 catches for 118 yards and two scores, including a zero-catch game against Texas.
However, he seemed poised for a breakout against Georgia after changes to the offense as a result of Billy Napier's firing and injuries to Vernell Brown III and Aidan Mizell. He rose to the occasion and thensome.
While Florida ultimately fell short with a 24-20 loss to the Bulldogs, Wilson III gave them plenty of opportunities for a win with nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown. His catch total are the most since he had 11 catches against Georgia two years ago, and his yardage marked his first 100-yard game same Samford last year.
"He's a baller. I already knew this," quarterback DJ Lagway said. "So it's always great to get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing. He had a great night. Proud of him."
His impact was immediate, too, catching six of Lagway's first seven completions, including a 40-yard touchdown in the first quarter to tie the game. He also had receptions of 28 yards, which set up a field goal and 20 yards.
"Obviously with a couple playmakers down, we had Aidan (Mizell) down, (Vernell Brown III down), and Dallas (Wilson) was down here in the middle of the game. He stepped up," interim head coach Billy Gonzales said. "I'm looking at some of the numbers. He had nine catches for 121 yards. He did a great job. He's got big play making ability."
Wilson III's performance came as Gonzales made multiple changes to the offense, including quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara taking over as the play-caller and plans to spread the offense out and get more weapons involved.
Wilson III had previously been praised for his blocking efforts in games, but his impact in the passing game had truly yet to be felt despite strong performances in practice. Leading up to the game, Gonzales had emphasized the need to specifically get Wilson III involved.
"It was something we kind of saw throughout practice. He did a great job in practice," Gonzales said. "Everything that he did today he made in practice. That's kind of the expectation, to be able to make the plays you're doing consistently in practice."
The expectations are now rising.
Florida, already without Brown III and Mizell against Georgia, saw star freshman Dallas Wilson go down with a foot injury in the second quarter. On Sunday, it was reported that Wilson would miss the rest of the season with his injury.
It's also unclear when Brown III and Mizell could return, leaving Florida with just Wilson III and J. Michael Sturdivant as experienced receivers who are healthy. The Gators will also likely rely on sophomore Tank Hawkins and redshirt freshman TJ Abrams alongside Wilson III and Sturdivant.
Now at 3-5 and in danger of missing a bowl game, the Gators will need more impact performances from Wilson III down the stretch before a new head coach takes over the program.
"Something about our receiving room, we got all types of guys, man. Lot of guys stepped up tonight. I'm proud of those guys," Lagway said. "But it's always hard not to have those athletes out there with you on the field. A lot of guys stepped up tonight. Proud of a lot of guys. We got to continue to get better and continue to work. And we will."