Will Gators WRs Vernell Brown III and Bailey Stockton Play Against Georgia?

The Florida Gators have updated the availability of two key offensive playmakers leading up to kickoff against No. 3 Georgia in Atlanta.

Vernell Brown III is set to miss his fourth consecutive game after being listed as out, while Bailey Stockton is a game-time decision on the Gators' game day availability report, giving him a 50 percent chance to play.

Vernell Brown III ruled out of Saturday’s game against UGA pic.twitter.com/IkHWffKesD — Cam Parker (@camparker25) October 31, 2026

Brown III, who has been dealing with a PCL sprain, was downgraded from probable to questionable on Friday's availability report, initially putting his long-awaited return in jeopardy. After practicing all week, Brown III has been battling swelling in his knee and suffered a setback in recent days, according to On3's Zach Abolverdi.

Nonetheless, Florida hoped Brown III would be healthy enough to play on Saturday.

"We're hopeful for VB," Sumrall said in an interview with ESPN's Marty Smith on Saturday. "... Been out for 3 1/2 weeks, but a long layoff for him. Has practice some this week, we'll see if he's ready to go."

Brown III first suffered his injury in the second quarter of win over Ole Miss on Sept. 26, forcing him to miss the losses to Missouri and South Carolina and the win over Texas, despite hoping to return for all three of those games. Early in the week, Sumrall expressed confidence that Brown III would finally return after active participation during the bye week.

Earlier in the week, Sumrall noted that Brown III "looked normal" during Monday's practice.

"I’ll put it like this: everyday, the last couple weeks, when he’s been running, I’m like, ‘Hey, how you feeling today?’ Because there's been some times I've wondered, that it didn’t quite look right. Today he looked good and I didn’t go up to him at all today and ask ‘Hey how you feeling?’ I just let him practice and he looked like he was feeling pretty good.”

Meanwhile, Stockton, who has been battling a back injury and who was injured in the win over Texas, was previously listed as doubtful before being elevated to questionable leading up to Saturday. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported on Saturday that there is a "real chance" that he will play and that a final decision will be made during pre-game warmups.

"Bailey Stockton has found a way to be available a lot. He's been nicked and bumped and bruised the whole year, but he's tough as nails, and would be shocked if he doesn't play," Sumrall told Smith.

Also on Florida's report are running back Duke Clark (foot) and linebacker Jaden Robinson (undisclosed), who will miss Saturday's contest. Quarterback's Aaron Philo, who is expected to start, and Tramell Jones Jr. were not listed on the game day report after being probable on Friday.

Kickoff between the Gators and the Bulldogs is at 3:30 p.m. ET with television coverage on ABC.

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