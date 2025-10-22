Gators Turning to a Spurrier to Help on Game Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- When the Florida Gators return to the field after this week's bye, Steve Spurrier will be on the sidelines helping coach the quarterbacks.
No, not THAT Steve Spurrier.
Steve Spurrier Jr., the son of the Heisman Trophy winner and eventually all-time winningest head coach in program history, will be the team's on-field quarterbacks coach during games as quarterbacks coach Ryan O'Hara moves up to the booth to call plays.
Interim head coach Billy Gonzales explained the decision during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
"Coach Spurrier has been with us all season long, and he's been working with the quarterbacks, with Coach O'Hara," Gonzales said. "So, this has been something that allows us to move Coach O'Hara upstairs and then have somebody that's been communicating, been in the locker room, been on the video iPad with DJ throughout the season anyways. They've got that relationship."
Spurrier Jr. joined the program this offseason as an analyst after a two-year stint at Tulsa as the offensive coordinator. He has spent most of his near-30-year career coaching wide receivers, including an 11-year stint under his father at South Carolina, but spent 2017 as the quarterbacks coach at Western Kentucky and 2023 as the quarterbacks coach at Tulsa.
Those closest to Spurrier believe he is set up for success with the Gators.
"He's had a great career coaching in a lot of different places," UF Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel told Florida Gators on SI this summer at SEC Media Day. "I think he's been exposed to a lot of different styles of offense and can bring a lot to a program. I mean, it's always great to have a Spurrier around."
Spurrier Jr.'s elevated duties stem from O'Hara's decision to move to the booth as the team's new play-caller, a decision made after discussions with Gonzales so O'Hara can see the entire defense while being close to Russ Callaway, the team's offensive coordinator.
It initially seemed likely that O'Hara would remain on the sideline to keep continuity with Lagway, giving the sophomore a familiar face and voice on the sideline to work with, Gonzales explained. Spurrier Jr., who has worked with the quarterbacks all season, will keep that contiunity as O'Hara moves off the field.
"When you start talking about communication with the quarterback, it's all about, in my opinion, having that same voice over and over," Gonzales said. "And it's going to be the same voice that Coach Spurrier is going to be relaying, and it's going to be the same voice that he's heard in the meetings with Coach O'Hara. It should be very fluid, and I think it's going to help us."
Spurrier Jr.'s wealth of knowledge helps, as well. His long history as an on-field assistant gives Florida another experienced coach. His name gives the Gators' staff notoriety.
"Whenever you're around one of the greatest offensive minds in history, it's obviously going to run off on you, as well," Gonzales said. "I've known Coach for a long time. I know he's a competitor. He's active, actively involved in the pass game. He's been actively involved in mentoring some great football players across his time. So, we're just super excited."
That excitement with Spurrier Jr. on staff was evident in fall camp. Callaway, who happened to be a ballboy for Florida when Spurrier Sr. was the head coach, detailed what Spurrier Jr., a graduate assistant at UF from 1994-98, brings to the staff.
"You talk about an unbelievable person... He's awesome," Callaway said on July 29. "Just a great team guy, very knowledgeable, obviously, with what not only his dad did, but what he's done. He'll be involved in our game planning process, along with some other guys."
Part of that game planning process is giving his input on ideas. Callaway explained Florida wants "all advice," even if it's from someone new to the staff who "brings in a unique view."
"He's a very, very knowledgeable coach, and obviously from how he grew up and everything he's done," Callaway said. "And he offers a lot, not just from the offensive standpoint, but from a defensive way to do things, how he's seen stuff done and the quarterback position, receivers. I'm really excited about Coach Spurrier."