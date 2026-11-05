Gators' Wednesday Availability Report Reveals Not-So-Promising Update on Vernell Brown III

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators’ Wednesday availability report revealed a not-so-promising update on wide receiver Vernell Brown III ahead of Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma.

Brown III, who has missed the last four games with a knee injury, is doubtful for Saturday’s contest, giving him a 25 percent chance to play. The sophomore was initially set to return for last week’s game against Georgia but suffered a set back in practice late in the week.

On Monday, head coach Jon Sumrall responded to outside criticism regarding Brown III’s injury status in what he called the “official VBIII statement.” Brown III was the subject of social media conspiracies that he was sitting out games he could be playing in.

"He wants to play. He's doing everything he can to play," he said. "He's pissed off he can't play, and he's doing everything in his power to play. It's a real injury that we thought we were on the other side of that he had a setback last week, and it sucks. I mean, it freaking sucks for him. It sucks for the team because he helps our team be better. He wants to play. He's doing everything in his power to play football."

Gators 1st availability report vs Oklahoma



Questionable

Emmanuel Oyebadjo

Bailey Stockton



VB3 is doubtful



OUT:

Evan Chicea

Jeramiah McCloud

Jaden Robinson

Emeka Ugorji pic.twitter.com/IpkLO2w2a9 — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) November 5, 2026

Initially believed to not be a long-term injury, Brown III has fluctuated between being doubtful, to being probable, to being a game-time decision and to being out for Florida’s last four games. However, Sumrall’s update on Monday gave context to his absence.

Sumrall confirmed that Brown III has undergone a non-surgical procedure on Monday to help with the injury, with On3’s Zach Abolverdi previously reporting that Brown III has his knee drained on Thursday of last week.

"It sucks," Sumrall said. "It sucks for him. He's working like hell to try to get back. He's frustrated."

Joining Brown III on the availability report are linebacker Jaden Robinson (out), offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji (out), tight end Evan Chieca (out), wide receiver Bailey Stockton (questionable) and defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo (questionable).

Defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud is also on the report due to a suspension for “conduct detrimental to the team.” His status for the rest of the season will be reevaluated after Saturday, according to a team spokesperson.

Florida will have an updated availability report on Thursday and Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. ET, with its game day report to come at approximately 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

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