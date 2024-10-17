How Florida Gators Attack Kentucky Wildcats Defense
When the the Kentucky Wildcats defeated Ole Miss in September, too many automatically chalked up another loss for the Florida Gators. However, with a strong showing in Knoxville, perceptions slowly began to change.
Now, the Gators actually stand on even footing with the Kentucky Wildcats despite starting a true freshman at quarterback. Heading into this Saturday's clash in The Swamp, Florida may actually sport an advantage in this game. So, how should Florida take it to the Wildcats?
Acknowledgement
Billy Napier looks at this game as one of understanding. While he did not take the loss at Neyland Stadium as a moral victory, the Florida coach sees this contest as a proving ground. Staying close to Tennessee is fine, but beating Kentucky means much more. At media availability, Napier discussed his thoughts.
"Well, it's the next challenge. It's the next game. In particular for this group of players I think we've made -- I think the way they performed this past week I think kind of reflects what's taking place within that locker room, their attitude, their motivation, the passion they have for trying to get it right," said Napier.
"You know, the big game in this league is the next game. Regardless of the opponent and the location you got to treat it that way. They key is you got to get consumed with the process rather than the result. So we got to get ready not only football-wise but we also got to get ready from the mindset standpoint to compete again with the same intangibles that we had last Saturday."
Carry 30 Times
Granted, people want to see DJ Lagway throw the ball around the field on Saturday. Yet, Kentucky fatigues rather quickly against the run. In each of their three losses, teams ran the ball more than 30 times.
Now, looking deeper, the running doesn't need to feature long gains. Basically, in boxing terms, the run game is like punching an opponent on the arm repeatedly. After a couple quarters of the brutal running approach. Three- and four-yard runs add up.
Like many so-called elite teams, their defensive stats look inflated due to the cupcake tendency of scheduling. Now, Montrell Johnson's injury would call into doubt the efficacy of this approach. Meanwhile, Ja' Kobi Jackson can step up. Averaging 5.7-yards-per carry alleviates any potential concern.
Ends Justify Means
Kentucky will do whatever they can to minimize Chimere Dike, Trey Wilson and Elijhah Badger. In all honesty, locking all three will not occur, regardless of scheme. Napier and Lagway should target the tight ends more. From variations of the 3-3-5, the Wildcats will need to account for the tight end spot.
In a perfect world, Florida executes using 12 personnel, giving Kentucky fits due to the ability to block and find the soft spots in the zone.
Overview
Florida stands at 3-3. With six victories needed for bowl eligibility, they can move one game closer to doing the impossible with this schedule. Kentucky isn't the world beater that many thought at the early part of the season.
In fact, Florida can win this game by running downhill and using tight ends. Now, for the first time in what seems like a while, the Gators face a conference opponent that they should defeat.