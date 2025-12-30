Gators Re-Sign Quarterback Ahead of 2026 Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After seeing DJ Lagway announce his intentions to transfer from the program, the Florida Gators will have a new starting quarterback for 2026. Expected to compete for the job is Lagway's backup, Tramell Jones Jr., who announced on Tuesday he had re-signed with the program.

Jones Jr., who played in two games in 2025 as a true freshman and earned a redshirt, inked a deal with Florida Victorious, the program's official NIL collective partner, to remain with the program in 2026.

“Being a Gator is a dream come true. Not everyone gets to experience that,” Jones told Florida Victorious. “It was truly a dream come true. Even thinking about running out of that tunnel gives me chills.”

As Lagway's primary backup last season, the former four-star completed 21 of his 35 passing attempts for 191 yards and two touchdowns across two appearances. The bulk of that production came in the season-opener against Long Island, where he went 12 for 18 for 131 yards and two scores.

He saw the field for the entire second half in the loss to Kentucky, going 9-of-17 for 60 yards while replacing a benched Lagway.

Now, Jones Jr. is set to compete to be the team's starter in 2026 after reportedly impressing new head coach Jon Sumrall and new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner during their preliminary meetings.

Florida is expected to be an active buyer at the position in the transfer portal, as well, already being linked to former Georgia Tech backup Aaron Philo due to his ties to Faulkner. The Gators could also add an experienced quarterback through the portal to create a three-man competition, should Philo ultimately choose Florida.

Jones Jr. explained to Florida Victorious his excitement to work under Faulkner, one of the nation's top offensive coordinators.

“You look at his background and how he adapts his offense to the skill set of the quarterback. His play-calling ability and experience really speak for themselves,” Jones said. “He talked about the opportunity I’d have to compete, to throw to some of the best players in the country, and to be part of an explosive offense.

"... We talked about things from last season that already fit into his offense, along with new concepts he’s adding. He emphasized my accuracy and getting the ball to playmakers, and how that can make this offense explosive.”

Jones Jr. is the latest player to confirm a return to the program.

Defensive back Lagonza Hayward, offensive lineman Roderick Kearney, edge rusher Kamran James, receiver Vernell Brown III, corner Dijon Johnson, linebacker Aaron Chiles, defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou, defensive lineman Jeramiah McCloud, linebacker Myles Graham. Additionally, edge rusher LJ McCray, center Zandamela-Popa and linebacker Jaden Robinson have all been reported to stay with the program.

The Gators are still actively trying to retain certain pieces of the roster ahead of the NCAA Transfer Portal opening on Jan. 2, including receiver Dallas Wilson, running back Jadan Baugh and defensive lineman Michai Boireau, who has already announced plans to enter the portal.

Florida recently retained tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team. I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team," Sumrall said on Dec. 1. "We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves, including 26 planned departures, here.

More From Florida Gators on SI