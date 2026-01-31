Gators OC Buster Faulkner Provides Insight on Upcoming QB Competition

There are several important position battles taking place this spring for the Florida Gators on the gridiron, thanks to departures at a multitude of spots this offseason. Of these openings, the most notable battle lies at the quarterback vacancy left by former Gators quarterback DJ Lagway.

Florida’s new offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, touched on this position group in recent days, providing insight about what he likes about the players in the room, but also declaring it an open race.

“There are several quarterbacks in the room. They all get a shot at it,” Faulkner said during an episode of Gator Tales with UF radio play-by-play broadcaster Sean Kelley. “I’ve got an idea of what Aaron (Philo) is, but I also got a pretty good idea of what Tramell (Jones Jr.) can do. Really excited about working with all the guys.”

Transferring in from Georgia Tech this offseason, Philo sits in an advantageous spot for the No. 1 designation at quarterback due to his familiarity with Faulkner’s system and a bit more experience at the college level than some of his peers in the group.

It is not all about his knowledge of the system that has him in a good spot for the starting job, though. Philo has other strengths he possesses on the football field that Faulkner praised.

“One thing he does a great job of is his pre-snap awareness is really good,” Faulkner shared. “He gets the ball out of his hand probably as fast as any kid I’ve ever been around. He is an extremely accurate passer. He is a natural passer of the football. He moves better than you think.”

Quarterback Aaron Philo followed former Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner to Florida. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

As for redshirt freshman Jones Jr., Faulkner is already very aware of his quarterbacking ability. In his time with the Georgia Bulldogs, Faulkner recruited Jones Jr. to play for him in Athens, highlighting his arm talent as a standout attribute.

“I actually recruited him when he was a young kid, and I was at Georgia,” he said. “I had the chance to work him out and thought he had extreme arm talent, which he has shown to have.”

Additionally, now having the opportunity to coach Jones Jr., the Gators' offensive coordinator has noted a few other traits that have stood out to him.

“He is around the building all the time. He is eager to learn. I think he is picking things up at a high level,” Faulkner said.

Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. played in two games in 2025. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

While these two are the main competitors for the starting role, there are two other names in the running: redshirt junior Aidan Warner and incoming true freshman Will Griffin. Although they are in the race to begin, much focus resides on Jones Jr. and Philo to lead the Gators in the fall.

The one thing Faulkner made clear to Kelley and those listening was that the offense would be built around whoever wins out, and not the other way around.

“One thing that you’ll find out is we will play to the strengths of whoever that quarterback is, whoever wins that job, whoever gives us the best chance to win,” Faulkner stated. “That is what it is all about.”

The group will each get their first crack at making their case for the job on March 3, when the Gators open spring camp. The 2026 spring game will be held on April 11.

