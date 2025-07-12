How Good Can DJ Lagway be as a Sophomore?
Since he took the reins during last season's game against Tennessee, everyone wants to paint Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway in a corner. While Lagway is his person and doesn't fit into any prescribed mold or category, you can't help but draw parallels to those that came before him
Now, what does that look like, and how will that play in 2025 and speak to his future prospects?
With 11:07 left in the fourth quarter in a lopsided loss to Miami, Lagway completed his first collegiate pass, an 11-yarder to Eugene Wilson III. While the structure of the game prevented any substantive analysis of his throws, you could see the calm and reserve in his eyes. Granted, with a game that far out of hand, there was no reason to display any anxiety or nervousness.
However, you saw a quarterback with the physical gifts but neither the reps nor the experience to form a competent opinion. Remember, many salivated over the athletic palette of Anthony Richardson, and look where he is now: a quarterback that never improved since he played in college.
Meanwhile, you could see Lagway improve with every appearance, gaining confidence on every single play, and the team around him improved with him.
When Lagway suffered an injury against Georgia, many were unsure of whether he'd return. The return versus LSU set the stage for a new Gators team that ran the table to four-straight wins, including a bowl victory over Tulane.
Now, where should Lagway reside within Florida history as a sophomore?
First, get the Tim Tebow thought out of your ear. Lagway would need to tally 4,181 total yards, which seems possible. However, the 55 total touchdowns, including 23 on the ground, do not seem realistic.
Tebow enjoyed the best sophomore season from a dual-threat quarterback in history. Expecting to see that twice under 20 years is unfair to Lagway. Although the Gators possess good potential talent, Lagway is not entering the team that won the national title as a freshman.
In all honesty, the natural comparison, steeped in reality, isn't even a Florida Gator. In 2013, a sophomore quarterback threw for 3,665 yards and scored a combined 40 touchdowns. From strictly a college standpoint, a reasonable expectation for Lagway is Marcus Mariota.
The former Duck did not win the Heisman until his junior season. He showed rapid progression in his sophomore season that led to a monster junior campaign. If Lagway follows Mariota's path, Florida will have an all-time great on their hands.
Comparing Lagway should extend far outside of Gainesville. Will he end his career as the best quarterback in school history? Considering the legends and their accomplishments, he has to embark on a historic run during the remainder of his time at Florida.
Still, if you measure his greatness based on being a transformative player that righted the ship and helped bring the program back to relevance, you could see how his legacy would grow.