Does Florida Gators HC Billy Napier Feel Like He's Coaching for His Job?
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- With two coaching firings already in college football with UCLA's DeShaun Foster and Virginia Tech's Brent Prye, Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier could be the next.
The fourth-year head coach, once again, finds himself back on the hotseat after a 1-2 start to the 2025 season with losses to USF and, most recently, No. 3 LSU, which moved him to 20-21 overall and 16-21 against FBS opponents.
While many are calling for Napier's job, the head coach does not see it as him coaching to save his job moving forward.
"I think I'm trying to solve problems," he said Monday." You’re trying to find the right combination of things to help. We’re a handful of plays away from winning that game Saturday."
Florida's 20-10 loss to LSU, which also moved Napier to 10-15 in conference play, was marred by turnovers with sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway throwing for a career-high five interceptions, the second-most in program history and most since 1992.
Two of his picks gifted LSU 10 points with an interception late in the second quarter setting up a Tigers' field goal going into halftime and a pick-six in the third quarter making it a two-score deficit.
Additionally, Florida had a touchdown pass called back due to a penalty for the second week in a row.
"You got to try to be as objective as you can and you got to get consumed with how you help the players improve, how you help the position of the players a little bit better spot here and there, and keep the human element intact. That’s the really important part," Napier said. "I do think, in my opinion, a man is not defeated until he blames someone else. So I think it's key for us to evaluate what we can do, every individual within the team and organization, to contribute and help us get better.”
The loss, however, is the latest "close" game Florida has dropped under Napier. Self-inflicted wounds have been consistent across his near-four seasons leading the program, while the Gators have failed to consistently win tight games.
Under Napier, Florida is 5-11 in games where the margin of victory was, at most, 10 points. Additionally, eight of his 21 losses came with Florida having a lead in the second half.
Both of Florida's losses this season came despite the defense only allowing one touchdown and the offensive given plenty of opportunities to score.
"I think that they're a group that knows how they're that close," Napier said. "All parts of our team have to go play at a high level, given who we're playing. And I think that's, we're seeking that. And I think they know that, we know that, you know that. A lot of our guys are doing a heck of a job. So, yeah, we're close to being pretty dangerous, in my opinion."
Florida, looking to snap a two-game losing streak, travels to No. 4 Miami on Saturday with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Television coverage can be found on ABC.