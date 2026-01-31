Florida OC Buster Faulkner's Goals for Gators Offense

Simply put, the Florida Gators' offense failed to pack a punch in 2025. It lacked consistency and production in nearly every game despite having the talent to compete with most teams in the SEC.

However, new offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner expects that to change in 2026, calling for his offense to be a threat every time it steps onto the field.

“I think the biggest thing for us is being efficient,” Faulkner said during an episode of Gator Tales with UF radio play-by-play broadcaster Sean Kelley. “Each game could look a little bit different. But I think the biggest thing you’ve got to bring is you’ve got to bring consistency.”

Florida finished last in the conference in scoring offense a season ago, averaging 21.6 points per game across 12 games played. Additionally, the Gators finished 13th in total yards per game (341.3), 13th in passing yards per game (204.58) and 12th in rushing yards per game (136.8).

That is just not a recipe for winning football games, which is why head coach Jon Sumrall hired Faulkner, one of the nation's top offensive coordinators after a successful stint at Georgia Tech, to fix it.

As for what the goal is for the offense next season, Faulkner did not specify a target for total yards, but did set a goal for what the scoreboard should look like.

“I don’t want to look up at the end of the season, and we averaged 35 points, but we did it and scored 70 points in three games and scored zero points in three more games, and it just averages out,” Faulkner said. “I like to score 30 to 35 points every single game. That is kind of the goal.”

Playing a crucial role in accomplishing that is the guy who lines up behind the center. Faulkner has his options at quarterback, with transfer Aaron Philo joining returning pass throwers Aidan Warner and Tramell Jones Jr. One other player competing for the No. 1 is incoming freshman Will Griffin.

The early frontrunner for the top spot at quarterback seems to be Philo, given his early relationship with Faulkner and familiarity with the system. However, Florida’s offensive coordinator sees it as an open competition this spring.

“There are several quarterbacks in the room. They all get a shot at it,” he said.

Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo spent his first two seasons of college under Buster Faulkner. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moreover, whoever wins the job, the offense is likely to be catered around his strengths.

“One thing you’ll find out is we will play to the strengths of whoever that quarterback is, whoever wins that job, whoever gives us the best chance to win,” Faulkner explained. “That is what it is all about.”

A quarterback needs his weapons, though.

Luckily, Florida is well stocked at wide receiver, with Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson highlighting the returners out wide. Sumrall also signed five receivers from the transfer portal, supplying his playcaller with much-needed talent.

And, all of the newcomers from the portal share a common attribute, said Faulkner.

“One thing I think we’ve got is we’ve got some speed on the perimeter,” he stated. “We were able to add some speed with the additions from some guys in the portal, which is exciting.”

The running back room is good shape, as well. Florida kept star running back Jadan Baugh in the fold for his junior year while adding Evan Pryor and London Montgomery from the portal. They also return Duke Clark for his sophomore season, meaning the depth at this position is deep.

“You had a 1,200-yard back in Jadan Baugh. He is obviously going to touch the football,” Faulkner said. “Then, you’ve got several other guys. Duke Clark, who has been a pleasant surprise this offseason. We were able to add Evan Pryor. So we’ve got some depth at the running back position.”

Jadan Baugh is Florida's first single-season 1,000-yard rusher in 10 seasons. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

The only problem right now for Florida is that this is all paper. Rankings don’t matter anymore, and neither does the output each player had last season. 2026 is a whole new year for each player under a new offensive coordinator.

Nonetheless, Faulkner clearly has an idea of what he wants out of his offense going into the next campaign, and he has the pieces to work with to make it happen.

