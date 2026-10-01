Initial Availability for Brown III, Stockton, Singleton Jr. Revealed Ahead of Gators' Matchup vs. Missouri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The eighth-ranked Florida Gators on Wednesday released its initial availability report for Saturday's game at No. 25 Missouri, revealing the most recent updates on injured wide receivers Vernell Brown III (knee), Eric Singleton Jr. (ankle) and Bailey Stockton (back).

Brown III and Stockton are both listed as questionable, giving each a 50 percent chance to play against the Tigers, while Singleton Jr. is not listed, making him fully available for the game. Head coach Jon Sumrall said on Monday that none of Florida's injuries are believed to be long-term and that all "could be available" on Saturday.

Brown III, who leads Florida in receptions (17) and receiving yards (271), suffered his injury in the second quarter of Saturday's win over Ole Miss. Sumrall revealed on Monday that an MRI showed no long-term issues for Brown III and that his availability for Saturday's game comes down to "pain tolerance and confidence."

"A lot of that is just how he's feeling more than anything," Sumrall said. "But medically, there's nothing that's going to hold him other than his own readiness, and so we gotta see how he responds and how he feels ready to go."

Brown III is also Florida's primary punt returner, which would leave a void on special teams should he be unable to play.

Meanwhile, Singleton Jr. returned to the field in Saturday's 52-28 win in the second half, recording one reception for 38 yards. He previously missed the prior two games due to an ankle injury suffered on the Gators' first offensive drive of the season and was held out of the first half against the Rebels.

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner on Tuesday raved about Singleton Jr.'s return, praising Singleton Jr.'s toughness, IQ and ability to help teammates get open, while also pointing out his true impact in limited snaps against the Rebels.

"One thing about him, he's always loved playing the game, and he brings an element you can just see," Faulkner said. "I don't know, think he played 8-9 snaps. He went deep three or four; he got a pass interference, he got the 38-yard gain. So, yeah, he brings a totally different element when it comes to being able to take the top off of defense than really anybody I've ever been around."

Stockton, who helped fill the void left by Singleton Jr., suffered his injury on a targeting call in the second quarter against Ole Miss. After leaving the game with a back injury, he returned for the second half in a limited capacity. Sumrall said on Monday that Stockton would be limited for a "good bit" of the week.

"Basically a car crash on the field with two guys. Came back and fought through it," Sumrall said. "You know, back's a little bit sore, but it's nothing structurally wrong, and so, working through that."

Stockton, who has 13 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown, also doubles as Brown III's primary backup at punt returner. Should he and Brown III both be unable to play, names to watch in that role are true freshman Justin Williams and transfer running back London Montgomery, who is the primary kick returner.

Should either Brown III or Stockton miss Saturday's game, names to watch at receiver will be TJ Abrams, Kahleil Jackson and Micah Mays Jr., alongside star receiver Dallas Wilson and Singleton Jr.

Florida will have updated availability reports on Thursday and Friday at approximately 8:10 p.m. EDT and a game-day availability report at approximately 2 p.m. EDT. Kickoff against the Tigers is set for 3:30 p.m. EDT, with television coverage on ABC.

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