Who Will Be Florida’s Top Competition in the SEC Next Season?

Standards don’t collapse overnight. They fade quietly, one Saturday at a time.

After suffering their most losses in 12 seasons, new Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall inherits a program fighting to reclaim national relevance.

The first-year head coach managed to retain the bulk of Florida’s incoming recruiting class while holding on to key underclassmen like Vernell Brown III, Dallas Wilson and Jayden Woods. But the rest of the SEC isn't waiting around for Florida to catch up, leaving the Gators with serious ground to make up.

Florida Gators on SI takes a look at three SEC programs standing between Florida and a return to the top.

Georgia Bulldogs

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nate Frazier (3) carries the ball against the Mississippi Rebels in the first quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

After reaching the first round of last season’s College Football Playoff, the Bulldogs return 14 starters and add a compact but seasoned transfer portal class.

In his first season as a starter, quarterback Gunner Stockton earned Third-team All-SEC honors while leading Georgia to a 12-2 record, throwing for 2,894 yards with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He'll be joined in the backfield by fellow Third-team All-SEC running back Nate Frazier who averaged 5.5 yards per carry while rushing for 947 yards and six touchdowns.

Expect Georgia Tech transfer Isiah Canion to step in as the Bulldogs’ leading receiver after hauling in 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns during his sophomore season with the Yellow Jackets. Among Georgia’s returning wideouts, London Humphreys leads the group with 18 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs' defense will be anchored by safety KJ Bolden, a former Freshman All-American and All-SEC honoree who finished second on the team with 76 tackles while adding two interceptions, seven pass deflections and a blocked kick. Georgia also has a potential first-round prospect in cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, who was named the FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year after tying for the SEC lead with four interceptions.

Georgia’s most experienced newcomer is Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes, who earned Freshman All-America honors in 2023 and has totaled 139 tackles with seven interceptions over his collegiate career.

Texas Longhorns

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) rushes with the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

After entering the 2025 season with national championship expectations, Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns head into 2026 armed with a new wave of weapons and a proven defensive coordinator in Will Muschamp.

While Manning may not have delivered the Heisman-caliber season some projected, he found his form midseason and ultimately finished with 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first year as a starter.

The Longhorns may have lacked an electric playmaker in 2025, but head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed that through the transfer portal, adding former first-team All-ACC running back Hollywood Smothers, who totaled 939 rushing yards, nine touchdowns and 37 receptions, along with former freshman All-SEC Auburn transfer Cam Coleman, who recorded 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Texas will be led by Second-team All-American edge rusher Colin Simmons, who led the SEC with 12 sacks in 2025 while totaling 42 tackles and 15.5 tackles-for-loss. Pittsburgh transfer Rasheem Biles should be the Longhorns' top newcomer next season. In 2025, the junior linebacker led the ACC with 17 tackles-for-loss while leading his team with 101 combined tackles.

Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) huddles with players before a play during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. Alabama won 34-24. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the Sooners’ Week 5 blowout loss to Texas, Brent Venables’ squad looked like an early contender for a national championship. After dropping three games in the second half of the 2025 season, Oklahoma enters next year hoping to build off their strong start with a retooled roster.

Before suffering a hand injury that required surgery during Oklahoma’s win over Auburn, starting quarterback John Mateer opened the season in promising fashion, setting a school record for the most passing yards in a Sooner debut after throwing for 392 yards in a win over Illinois State.

His expected top weapon next season arrives via the transfer portal in Trell Harris. The Virginia transfer earned third-team All-ACC honors last year after hauling in 59 passes for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

The Sooners will be returning several key starters on defense, including defensive lineman Taylor Wein who earned Second-team All-SEC honors after totaling 39 tackles and seven sacks throughout the season.