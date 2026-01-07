Could Jayden Woods Return to Florida? Gators HC Jon Sumrall Visits Star Edge in Effort to Retain

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Already retaining key pieces in wide receivers Vernell Brown III and Dallas Wilson and star running back Jadan Baugh, Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall appears all-in on his next retention effort: edge rusher Jayden Woods.

Woods, a SEC All-Freshman and who already entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, is strong considering a return to Florida, according to CBS Sports' Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz, a day after Sumrall, defensive coordinator Brad White and outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon met with Woods and his family in his home in Kansas.

On3's Pete Nakos later reported that a return to Florida is the current expectation, which Florida Gators on SI can corroborate.

Woods is considered one of the top players in the portal and has been heavily pursued by multiple high-profile Power Four schools, including Texas. On3 ranks Woods as the No. 13 overall transfer and No. 4 edge rusher in the portal, while 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 11 overall transfer and No. 4 edge rusher.

It’s becoming a real consideration for Florida EDGE transfer Jayden Woods to withdraw from the transfer portal and stay with the Gators, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Florida has been pushing to retain Woods, who’s a top 10 ranked portal player, and met with him last night. pic.twitter.com/RgPb8NDwNw — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 7, 2026

Labeled a weight room freak and "unicorn" even before taking a snap, the former four-star immediately established himself as one of Florida's top defenders off the edge. As a freshman, he recorded 3.5 sacks, which tied Kamran James for the team-high, to go with 25 tackles, five tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.

While Woods was one of multiple players in attendance for Sumrall's introductory press conference on Dec. 1, he was eventually reported to plan to enter the portal on Dec. 29 despite multiple pre-portal retention efforts from Sumrall and his new staff. Florida Gators on SI learned that NIL was not a deciding factor in his decision, as proximity to home had become a priority

Despite his official entrance in the portal, Sumrall has remained diligent in not only his retention efforts for Woods but for other players as well. The Gators were able to keep tight end Amir Jackson despite his initial plans to transfer from the program, while later re-signing Brown III, Wilson and Baugh to new deals among other key pieces.

At Woods' edge rusher spot, Florida retained James and former five-star LJ McCray while signing high-profile high school recruits KJ Ford and JaReylan McCoy.

"Roster building. It starts with our current team," Sumrall said during his introductory press conference on Dec. 1. "I just got the chance to meet with those guys. Retention in these days of the college football world is the most important thing to build a team. We need those guys to stay, and that's the first recruiting effort I have."

While Florida has significantly improved its chances to retain Woods, the Gators will have to sit and wait for a decision to be made as other programs continue to push for his services. The 2026 portal window closes on Jan. 16. Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of Florida's portal moves here.

