Three Key Offensive Players Questionable for Florida's Matchup at Texas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators approach Saturday's matchup at No. 7 Texas with four key offensive players listed on the availability report, including three who are listed as questionable.

Quarterback Aaron Philo (shoulder), receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) and receiver Bailey Stockton are all listed as questionable, while running back Duke Clark will miss the contest. The three all have a 50 percent chance to play, according to the SEC availability reporting guidelines, and are expected to be game-time decisions.

Philo injured his shoulder in last week's loss to South Carolina but participated in practice this week. Philo has thrown for 1,351 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions through the Gators' first six games of the season, although he has drawn recent outside criticism as Florida dropped its last two games by an average of 18 points.

“He’s a tough, mentally really tough kid,” offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said. “Like I said, he wouldn't be here if he wasn't really tough. So he's handling that fine.”

Should Philo miss Saturday's game, sophomore back Tramell Jones Jr. would make his first career start. Replacing Philo in each of the last two games, Jones Jr. has thrown for 126 yards, one touchdown and one interception over the last two weeks. Head coach Jon Sumrall confirmed on Monday — before Philo's injury was reported — that Jones Jr. was receiving reps in practice this week.

“When we put him at the end, in those situations, I want to make sure we continue growing because I believe in Tramell,” Sumrall said. “I've said this publicly: I think Tramell can be our starting quarterback here, and we can win football games."

Meanwhile, Brown III is in danger of missing his third straight game after suffering a knee sprain in the win over Ole Miss on Sept. 26. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Wednesday that Brown III participated in practice and was the "best he's looked" and that he has a "real shot" to play on Saturday. He is currently second on the team with 271 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while his 17 receptions are third on the team.

Brown III's absence over the last two games has been detrimental to the offense, with the Gators losing a key deep threat, which has limited the offense.

"He's doing everything he can to try to play," Sumrall said. "When you're a speed player, if you can't play with your speed, it's really hard to go play, and you have to be able to protect yourself. I think he's very frustrated because he wants to get back. Hell, I want him to come back. I mean, we're a better football team with him available."

Stockton, who caught a career-high eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in Brown III's absence, has been dealing with a back injury dating back to the second quarter of the win over Ole Miss, but it is unclear if his listing on the report is related to that injury. His 23 receptions and two touchdown receptions are second on the team, while his 258 yards are third.

Stockton also doubles as the team's backup punt returner behind Brown III.

Rounding out Florida's availability report is Clark, who has solidified himself as Jadan Baugh's primary backup ahead of veteran transfers Evan Pryor and London Montgomery. He left last week's loss with an injury in the first half and was seen in a boot on the sideline in the second half.

Florida will release an updated report on Friday at approxiately 8:10 p.m. ET. The Gators’ game day availability report will be released at approximately 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, with kickoff to follow at noon.

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