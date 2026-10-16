QB Change Expected for Gators vs. Texas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators are now expected to make a change at quarterback against Texas on Saturday. Backup Tramell Jones Jr. is expected to start in place of Aaron Philo, according to multiple reports.

Philo is currently dealing with a shoulder injury, and a final decision on a starter will be made on Saturday morning before kickoff.

NEW: Florida is expected to start QB Tramell Jones against Texas on Saturday, @PeteNakos reports.



A final decision will be made Saturday morning.https://t.co/sRenzjuasb pic.twitter.com/G98tYR74iT — On3 (@On3) October 16, 2026

A former four-star recruit out of Jacksonville, Florida, Jones Jr. would make his first career start against the Longhorns should Philo, who has participated but has been limited in practice this week, ultimately miss the game. Jones Jr. has thrown for 252 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in four appearances this season.

He has replaced Philo in each of the previous two games, throwing for 126 yards, one touchdown and one interception across the losses to Missouri and South Carolina. Before Philo's injury was reported, head coach Jon Sumrall confirmed on Monday that Jones Jr., who had competed for the starting job in the offseason, would receive first-team reps in practice this week.

"I've said this publicly: I think Tramell can be our starting quarterback here, and we can win football games," Sumrall said. "... Tramell is gonna be ready when his number is called, and he's gonna continue to have opportunities as we move forward. I love the way he's handled himself. Tramell's been great."

Philo, meanwhile, has thrown for 1,341 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions across the Gators' first six games of the season. Despite his recent struggles and injury, Sumrall praised Philo this week for supporting Jones Jr. as he has gotten more reps.

"At practice (Monday), one of my favorite moments at practice: We're doing some routes-on-air stuff, and, Philo's standing right next to Tramell and Tramell makes a throw and Philo's like, '9, what a great ball. Let's go,'" Sumrall said. "They're there for each other."

Florida enters Saturday's contest against the seventh-ranked Longhorns searching for a win after back-to-back losses in which the Gators' offense has averaged just 18 points per game. Florida is also hoping to have a full receiver room for the first time since the opening drive of the season, with Vernell Brown III (knee) and Bailey Stockton (back) both expected to be game-time decisions.

Florida will have an updated availability report on Friday at 8:10 p.m., with its game-day report to be released on Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. Kickoff is at noon ET, with television coverage on ABC.

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