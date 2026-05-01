Predicting the Florida Gators' Starting Offensive Line After 2026 Spring Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators concluded its first spring camp under head coach Jon Sumrall with its annual spring game, which gave fans its first true glimpse of the program for the 2026 season.

Camp also gave Sumrall his first look at his first roster as he looks to build competitive depth and establish starters at multiple positions. Sumrall added that he would spend the first few days of the post-spring offseason talking with the entire roster about where they stand individually on the depth chart going into the summer.

After taking a look at Florida's quarterback room, running back rotation, wide receivers and tight ends, we conclude the offensive side of the ball with the offensive line.

Overview

After losing a core group of seniors, including starters Austin Barber, Jake Slaughter and Damieon George Jr. and a group of transfers, position coach Phil Trautwein essentially reset the group by bringing in four transfers and by having nearly every player cross-train at multiple positions to create the best possible lineup.

"I love puzzles, so it's always trying to make the best puzzle piece and make sure, again, I have the best five," he explained. "So if it was practice and someone took all right guard but also know he needs to play some left guard or he was next to somebody the whole game or the whole practice at right tackle, like they were next to each other, the right guard, right tackle, I'll move a new right tackle next to them because the teams don't really matter."

Phil Trautwein takes over Florida's offensive line 18 years since he last played for the Gators. | Kyle Lander / Florida Gators on SI

While Trautwein and Sumrall have both said on multiple occasions that it remains to be seen who the starting group will be or how many other guys may rotate in, there are options to work with.

All four of the Trautwein transfers have emerged as contenders with Penn State carry-overs Eagan Boyer at left tackle and TJ Shanahan Jr. at right guard, as well as Georgia Tech veteran Harrison Moore at center and Stanford youngster Emeka Ugorji at both tackle and guard. Ugorji, in particular, is the wildcard of the group due to his experience at Stanford, which included struggles after being thrown into the fire as a true freshman.

Nonetheless, Trautwein sees great potential in Ugorji, who played a lot of right tackle in camp.

"He had a lot of struggles last year as a true freshman playing, but he grew from it every single game. And I think that's why he wanted to go and he wanted to go somewhere to compete, and he wanted to do the SEC to do that," Trautwein said. "So, I'm excited to have him. He's gonna, he's gonna play for us. You'll see him on the field. Don't know when, don't know where, but I know that he will because of his mentality and his mindset. And he's helping me build the culture. He's every day attacking and doing everything we do to get on the field.”

As far as returning players go, Knijeah Harris appears best-suited to remain at left guard, where he has played for the last two seasons, while Caden Jones has cross-trained at both tackle positions after emerging at right tackle a year ago. Bryce Lovett, meanwhile, has moved to guard after struggling at tackle last season, while former five-star Jason Zandamela has competed with Moore at center.

Zandamela garnered significant praise during camp from Trautwein.

"I'm really excited about him. He’s going to be a future center; I think he has and I feel like he has the ability to play in the NFL one day," Trautwein said. "He just has to keep grinding, keep working. But he has the tools, and I really like who he is, and I'm excited about being able to coach him, and happy he's here. Right now, he's doing everything he can to take that starting spot.”

Outlook

While it is a crapshoot as to who may be the starters by Week One, it is not stopping us from making a way-too-early prediction for each position.

All of the transfers seemed destined to start this season, considering either their familiarity or their experience over the other guys in the room. Ugorji, considering some of his struggles, may be the wildcard with Jones having the ability to play in his spot. Jones could also push for the starting left tackle spot if he continues to get more comfortable there.

"He's getting better. He's working on it," Trautwein said. "The great thing is he's willing. Some guys and some people in the world don't want to do something they're not good at. So it's kind of cool to see. He’s OK with going over somewhere he hasn't been and not feeling comfortable and trying to feel comfortable. The easy thing to do for him is, ‘Hey, I'm going to go right tackle today all, coach. I don't care about left tackle anymore.’ But he's still trying to make sure that he can be that guy because he doesn't want to be slotted, ‘Hey, I'm just a right tackle.’ Because the more versatile you are, the longer you play in the league, right?"

TJ Dice Jr. is also someone to watch at both tackle spots after earning praise for his length from Trautwein during camp, while Fletcher Westphal, a former four-star, may make a push during fall camp if he can stay healthy.

Florida Gators offensive lineman Caden Jones trained at both tackle spots during spring camp. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Zandamela could also easily overtake Moore at center, or find himself at center if Moore moves to guard, a decision Trautwein hinted could be a possibility depending on what happens at guard. Moore, however, seems like the starter for the time being despite playing most of last season at left guard.

It also should be noted that Trautwein has explicitly said he will play as many offensive linemen as possible if they are worthy enough, making it possible that a starting five becomes more of a rotation.

"If I only could play five guys, I'm only playing five. If I could play six, I'll play six, on and on and on. If I could play all 20, I will -- if they're all ready," he said. "But that's going to be up to them and me and coaching them and making sure that they're preparing the right way, they're doing the right things off the field, so that they're ready to go. It’s going to be a competition."

For now, though, Florida Gators on SI will predict Boyer at left tackle, Harris at left guard, Moore at center, Shanahan Jr. at right guard and Ugorji at right tackle, but the competition is far from over.

Depth Chart Prediction

Starters: LT Eagan Boyer (R-So.), LG Knijeah Harris (Sr.), C Harrison Moore (Jr.), RG TJ Shanahan Jr. (R-Jr.), RT Emeka Ugorji (So.)

Backups: LT Caden Jones (R-Jr.), LG Roderick Kearney (R-Jr.), C Jason Zandamela (R-So.), RG Bryce Lovett (R-Jr.), RT TJ Dice Jr. (R-Fr.)

Reserves: Fletcher Westphal (R-So.), Daniel Pierre Louis (R-Fr.), Chancellor Campbell (Fr.), G'Nivre Carr (Fr.), Tyler Chukuyem (Fr.), Desmond Green (Fr.), Javarii Luckas (Fr.), Mark Faircloth (R-So.)*, Corey Brown (Fr.)*

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