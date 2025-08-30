Thanks for the Memories: Looking Back at Lee Corso's Gators Picks on College Gameday
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- I never was a morning person growing up, but when Lee Corso and the rest of the College Gameday crew were set to take center stage, you bet I was there front and center in my living room to watch, much to the dismay of my mom and sisters who wanted to watch anything else.
If Corso and the Gameday crew were in Gainesville, no one was allowed to talk to me under any circumstances. I was zeroed in on his headgear picks, and if he picked the Florida Gators, I almost treated it like the team had already won the game
The longtime head coach and now-analyst's retirement stirs up emotions from all around the country, whether it be from a college football fan who was there when the show debuted in 1987, when the show was first broadcast on a college campus in 1993, when Corso first put on a mascot head in 1996 or from a fan who has never seen a full-time College Gameday without Corso.
Corso's "not so fast," or "this pick is strictly business" sayings and use of the word "sweetheart" while making his picks are synonymous with college football, and now, he's set to make his final pick of his career on Saturday between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State. The sport simply won't be the same without him.
So, from this young reporter, thank you, Coach, for all the memories.
As Corso says goodbye to Gameday, let's take a look at some of his most memorable moments picking the Gators.
A Breakdown
Corso has made 35 all-time in picks with the Gators as either the host or visitor on Gameday, being 15-7 when picking Florida and 5-8 when picking against them. Florida's most-recent appearance was in 2022 in Knoxville, where Corso correctly picked Tennessee to Beat Florida. The Gators most-recent time hosting was in 2019, where he correctly picked the Gators to beat Auburn
For the former FSU player and head coach, it was never easy picking the Gators.
"I coached in the first-ever Florida-Florida State game, and the Gators won. I haven't been a fan of there's ever since," he said in 2019.
1997- The First
Corso began his Gators' prediction career 1-0 after Florida's 33-20 win over Tennessee. Doug Johnson threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns, 181 yards and two touchdowns to Jacquez Green, as the Gators beat Tennessee for the fifth-straight season.
The win also made sure future NFL legend Peyton Manning never beat the Gators.
2007 - Corso Correctly Picks Gators' National Title
Florida wasn't supposed to be playing for a BCS national championship in some people's eyes. Many thought the No.1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes would flat-out dominate the Gators. Instead, Florida flipped the script with a 41-14 thrashing, giving the program its second national title.
Corso picked correctly, as well, making the victory just a bit more sweeter.
2012 - Finally Picks Florida with Some Help
2012 saw Florida make three appearances on College Gameday, tied for the second-most appearances by the Gators in a single season. However, it took Corso three tries to pick the Gators.
In Week 2, he picked Texas A&M over Florida, and the Gators came out of College Station victorious with a 20-17 win. A week later, he picked Tennessee over Florida, and the Gators, once again, went home with a win.
When the Gators hosted South Carolina later that season, Corso finally picked Florida with some help. Shortly after his pick, he was given a baby Albino alligator to hold. Florida went on to dominate the Gamecocks, 44-21, which also was the program's last win over former head coach Steve Spurrier before his retirement during the 2015 season.
2019 - Corso Brings Out a Gator... Again
Mostly known for his headgear picks and use of props, Corso, once again, turned to a live animal to help make his pick known when Florida hosted Auburn in 2019. After putting on the signature Albert head, he held baby Alligator while sitting next to UF legend Emmitt Smith.
It would be his last pick in Gainesville, and Florida would get a signature win with a 24-13 victory over the Tigers.